(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/LONDON, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Russia's
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BBB-' with a
Negative Outlook. The
issue ratings on Russia's senior unsecured foreign- and
local-currency bonds are
also affirmed at 'BBB-'. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at
'BBB-' and the
Short-term foreign-currency IDR at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
External conditions have deteriorated since July, translating
into a weaker oil
price outlook, higher rouble volatility and higher inflation.
However, the
depreciation of the rouble has continued to benefit the balance
of payments,
with imports falling 39% year on year by value in 9M15 and
substantial declines
in services imports and outward profit remittances. The current
account is on
course to run a surplus of 5%-6% of GDP in 2015, up from 3% in
2014.
The current account surplus has been and will be balanced by net
private capital
outflows, which have fallen since 2014. Rollover rates of
private sector debt
have exceeded expectations and other net outward flows have
moderated. Capital
markets are re-opening to non-sanctioned borrowers. As a result
of these
factors, and the current account surplus, demand for foreign
exchange to meet
debt service is not expected to generate undue pressure on
reserves.
The sovereign balance sheet remains a key support to
creditworthiness.
Government debt is on course to end 2015 at 13% of GDP and
sovereign net foreign
assets are estimated at 26% of 2015 GDP. Reserves of the Central
Bank of Russia
(CBR) have been steady since 1Q, ending September at USD371bn,
or over 10 months
of prospective current account payments (CXP), and Fitch now
expects they will
be little changed in dollar terms in 2016-2017. The CBR
suspended regular
purchases of foreign exchange in July, but these could resume in
support of
their goal of rebuilding reserves. Lower oil prices and/or
stronger demand for
foreign currency present the main downside risks to the reserves
outlook.
Monetary policy is working to contain risks from dollarisation
and the CBR is
targeting inflation of 4% by end-2017. Deposit dollarisation is
well above
pre-2014 levels, at 41%, but pressures are being held in check.
The CBR kept its
policy rate on hold at 11% at its September meeting. A renewed
upsurge in demand
for foreign currency, as seen in December 2014, perhaps
triggered by a policy or
geopolitical shock, remains a risk to the forecast. Provided
rouble volatility
is contained, average inflation could fall to 9% in 2016, from
15.5% in 2015.
Fitch expects the federal fiscal deficit will widen to 2.8% of
GDP in 2015,
within the target of 3.7% of GDP set out in the revised 2015
budget. The
authorities are aiming for a similar deficit in 2016, a slower
pace of
consolidation than Fitch had expected in July. Spending growth
will be contained
at 4%, well below expected inflation of 9% (annual average) for
2016. The
authorities have held down wage increases, and will also reduce
the public
sector workforce.
On the revenue side, the only significant measure is to increase
the tax take
from oil companies. They will also create a contingency reserve
within the
budget. Fitch expects a federal deficit of 2% of GDP, based on a
more optimistic
oil price assumption of UD60/b in 2016, compared with the
official USD50/b.
As in 2014, the government will finance the deficit by drawing
on the reserve
fund, eroding fiscal buffers and reducing financing flexibility.
Following the
suspension the fiscal rule and three-year budgeting, the
Ministry of Finance
still sees preserving a buffer in the reserve fund as a key
objective of fiscal
policy. However, it expects to deplete the reserve fund to
RUB1.8trn by
end-2016, less than half of its current level in rouble terms.
The economy is in recession and only a tentative recovery is
forecast in the
latter half of 2016. The economy contracted 3.5% in 1H15, and is
on course for a
4% full-year contraction in 2015, led by a fall in consumption
and investment.
Net trade has made the only positive contribution, with
commodity exporters able
to increase exports as a result of the competitiveness boost
delivered by a
weaker rouble. Consumption and investment are unlikely to
recover in 2016. Under
Fitch's revised forecasts, we now expect the economy to
stabilise, growing by up
to 0.5% in 2016, and rising to 1.5% in 2017. The downgrade to
our growth
forecast since July reflects lower oil price expectations, a
weaker rouble, and
tight monetary and fiscal policy.
Fitch believes that the risk of more severe sanctions being
imposed on Russia -
particularly measures that would affect the payments system or
trade - has
diminished. The rate of casualties and military activity in
eastern Ukraine has
both subsided.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could individually, or collectively,
result in the
Outlook being revised to Stable include:
-An easing of macroeconomic and financial sector stress and
progress in reducing
inflation
-Avoiding further significant depletion in international
reserves
-Progress in consolidating the budget
-Further evidence that economic growth prospects and external
finances are
resilient to long-lasting constraints on access to foreign
financing, or the
unwinding of sanctions
Future developments that could individually, or collectively,
result in a
downgrade include:
-Weakening in the sovereign balance sheet
-Failure to recover from recession, coupled with significant
deviation from
stated macroeconomic and fiscal policy aims
-Rise in geopolitical tensions and/or sanctions risks
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that EU and US sanctions remain in place for the
medium term.
Fitch assumes that oil prices average USD55/b in 2015, USD60/b
in 2016 and
USD70/b in 2017.
Fitch assumes that Russian military action in Syria does not
escalate in a way
that leads to a significant fiscal or economic impact.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Charles Seville
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0277
Fitch Ratings Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992471
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
