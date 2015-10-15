(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SEOUL, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Japan-based
Toyota Motor Corporation's (Toyota) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured debt rating at 'A'.
The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the company's Short-Term
Foreign- and
Local-Currency IDRs at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Global Automaker: Toyota's ratings reflect its leading
global market
position, wide product range across the premium and mass-market
segments,
geographic diversity, economies of scale and leadership in
hybrid vehicles.
Robust Profitability: Fitch expects Toyota to maintain an EBIT
margin
(industrial operations) of around 9% in the financial year to
March 2016 (FY16)
as it benefits from continued cost-efficiency measures and a
weak yen. Cost
reduction and a favourable FX effect from a depreciating yen to
the US dollar
boosted operating profit in FY15 and 1QFY16, increasing EBIT
margin to 9.3%
(FY14: 8.2%) and 10.6% respectively (1QFY14: 10.1%).
The company will launch a series of models in the next few years
using new and
common platforms and components, which should support Toyota's
cost-efficiency
targets. Toyota will roll out its new Prius hybrid later in 2015
under this
project (Toyota New Global Architecture (TGNA)), increasing the
proportion of
TGNA vehicles to 50% of total new vehicles by 2020.
Flat Auto Volume Growth: We expect Toyota's auto's volume growth
in FY16 to be
flat from FY15 (FY15: -1.6%), with continued robust volume
growth in the US
offsetting a decline in Japan and Asia, as well as volatility in
the emerging
markets. However, a weakening global economic outlook -
precipitated by a
structural slowdown in China and many emerging markets - and
recession in Russia
and Brazil, could slow volume growth and cause some margin
erosion in FY17,
particularly if it affects the currently buoyant US market,
which is a key
profit driver.
Continued Benefits of Weak Yen: The weak yen to the US dollar
benefits Toyota
the most in terms of profitability among the three leading
Japanese automakers,
as it has the highest proportion of vehicles produced in Japan
for export.
Nevertheless, volatility in emerging-market currencies is likely
to erode some
of the positive effects of a weak yen to US dollar on group
operating profit in
FY16, which we have included in our base case scenario.
Moderate Capex: We expect Toyota's capex to remain moderate with
capex/revenue
from industrial operations close to 5% (FY15: 5%) in FY16-17. We
expect no
further investments in new overseas production facilities, other
than those
announced earlier this year in Mexico and China.
Strong Financial Profile, Liquidity: Toyota has one of the
strongest balance
sheets in the industry, which provides a considerable buffer
against cyclical
industry or exchange-rate fluctuations. We expect the company to
maintain FFO
gross-adjusted leverage on industrial operations at or below
0.5x (FY15: 0.4x),
CFO/adjusted debt close to 200% (FY15: 216%), and a strong net
cash position
(FY15: JPY2,684bn).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Sales volume growth in US offsetting decline in Japan and Asia
in FY16;
- EBIT margin on industrial operations of around 9% in FY16;
- Capex/revenue of 5% in FY16
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may collectively or
individually lead to
negative rating actions include:
- EBIT margin on industrial operations falling below 4% and FCF
margin at below
1% (FY15: 4.1%) on a sustained basis;
- Any erosion of Toyota's competitive strengths, such as large
scale, breadth of
product line-up and leadership in hybrid vehicles.
Positive: A near-term upgrade of Toyota's ratings is unlikely as
the inherent
cyclicality and potential financial pressure of the auto
manufacturing industry
results in a soft cap on IDRs at the 'A' level. In rare cases, a
manufacturer
with a very strong business profile and unusually strong credit
protection
measures could be considered for the 'A+' level.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Toyota Motor Corporation
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A'
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
