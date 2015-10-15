(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SEOUL, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Japan-based Honda
Motor Co., Ltd's (Honda) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured debt rating at 'A'. The
Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the company's Short-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency
IDRs at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Business Profile: Honda's ratings reflect its leading
market share in key
markets including Japan, the US, and Asia; its strong product
line-up;
competitiveness in hybrid vehicles; and a diversified business
portfolio, which
includes the world's largest motorcycle business by unit sales.
Stable Profitability: Fitch expects Honda's EBIT margin on
industrial operations
(automobile, motorcycle and power products) to remain stable at
around 4% in the
financial year to 31 March 2016 (FY16) from the previous year
due to an enhanced
product portfolio, moderate sales volume growth and cost
control.
Moderate Sales Volume Growth: We expect Honda to achieve modest
auto sales
volume growth in FY16. Moderate growth in the US and Asia should
offset declines
in Japan and Europe, and continued volatility in emerging
markets.
However, a weakening global economic outlook - precipitated by a
structural
slowdown in China and many emerging markets - and recession in
Russia and
Brazil, could slow volume growth and cause some margin erosion
in FY17,
particularly if it affects the currently buoyant US market,
which is a key
profit driver.
New/Refreshed US Model Cycle: We expect a new/refreshed model
cycle to help
boost Honda's sales volume growth in FY16 in the US, which is a
key market for
the company. The range includes the HR-V and CR-V (compact SUV),
Pilot (SUV),
and Civic (passenger car).
Reduced FX Benefit: Honda's expansion of overseas production
capacity over the
past few years has reduced its overall FX exposure, but has also
limited the
beneficial impact on profitability of a continued weak yen
versus the US dollar.
Strong Financial Profile: We expect Honda's financial profile to
remain strong,
with FFO-adjusted gross leverage on industrial operations below
1.0x (FY15:
0.6x) and CFO/adjusted debt above 100% (FY15: 143%).
Robust Liquidity: Honda continues to maintain a healthy net cash
position,
backed by ample liquidity. Honda's industrial business had net
cash of JPY786bn
at FYE15 (FYE14: JPY613bn). Over 70% of FY15 total debt was
short-term and
consisted primarily of domestic Japanese bank loans, but it was
more than
covered by cash and cash equivalents of JPY1,379bn (FY14:
JPY1,172bn).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Sales volume growth in the US and Asia offsetting declines in
Japan and Europe
in FY16;
- EBIT margin on industrial operations around 4% in FY16;
- Capex to revenue of around 5% in FY16 (FY15: 5.8%)
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Market share erosion in key markets
- Substantial deterioration in global auto demand leading to
significant decline
in operating profit
- Sustained negative FCF
- Industrial FFO gross adjusted leverage above 1.0x on a
sustained basis
Positive: A near term upgrade of Honda's ratings is unlikely.
Typically, the
inherent cyclicality and potential financial pressures of the
auto manufacturing
industry result in a soft cap on IDRs at the 'A' level, although
in rare cases a
manufacturer with very strong business profile and unusually
strong credit
protection metrics could be considered for the 'A+' category.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Honda Motor Co., Ltd
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A'
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
