HONG KONG, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded China
Fishery Group
Limited's (China Fishery) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
and its senior unsecured rating to 'B-' from 'B+'. At the same
time, Fitch has
placed China Fishery's ratings of 'B-' on Rating Watch Negative
(RWN).
The downgrade reflects the high risk that China Fishery's
liquidity will be
inadequate because of the volatility in the company's operating
cash flows as a
result of weather changes. China Fishery's high proportion of
short-dated debt,
which poses refinancing risk from time to time, continues to
reflect the
company's lack of a systematic and transparent approach in
financial management
processes.
Fitch has placed the rating on RWN because China Fishery is
facing short-term
liquidity pressure. The RWN will be resolved once there is
further clarity on
the outcome of ongoing discussions between China Fishery and its
bankers. If the
company's liquidity deteriorates further, it may result in
further rating
downgrades. If its debt maturity profile improves, Fitch will
reassess the
ratings, and take into account China Fishery's future liquidity
gap and
financial profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Liquidity Risk: China Fishery's short-term bank loan amounted to
USD299m at
end-June 2015. On 8 October 2015, the company announced that it
has commenced
discussions with lenders on additional financing and supplements
and amendments
in respect of its borrowings. If the short-term debt maturities
are not
adequately addressed, China Fishery could face a liquidity
crunch.
Fitch estimates that the company's cash on hand and inventory
sales can at best
provide only USD150m. Its total allowable catch is likely to be
poor over the
next six to twelve months because the El Nino weather effect
this season is one
of the strongest on record. As a result, Fitch expects free cash
flow generation
to be weak and cash balance to be low for the financial year to
end-September
2016 (FY16), which may lead to a liquidity shortfall of up to
USD300m.
Escalating Leverage: Fitch expects net leverage, as measured by
adjusted net
debt/EBITDAR, to remain above 5.0x in the next 18 months and not
fall below 4.0x
until FY18. The worsening financial profile, with EBITDA
dwindling to about
USD150m and free cash generation to USD70m, will further limit
China Fishery's
financial flexibility. China Fishery had net debt of USD828m and
net leverage of
4.9x at end-June 2015.
Fishmeal Business Supports Ratings: Fitch expects China
Fishery's Peruvian
fishmeal segment to account for over 70% of China Fishery's
EBITDA from 2015.
The Peruvian fishmeal operation supports China Fishery's
ratings, given the firm
demand for fishmeal, which is a staple needed for aquaculture
globally. The
Copeinca business that China Fishery acquired has demonstrated
the ability to
generate positive free cash flow over weather cycles.
Furthermore, the company's
fleet operation, which provides supporting services to fishing
vessels, has been
generating positive EBITDA since FY14, reversing from two
consecutive years of
losses. Fitch expects this segment to generate USD18m EBITDA in
2015,
contributing to about 15% of the group's total EBITDA, and
remain profitable.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Dividend payments to resume from FY16 at 30% payout ratio
- Maintenance capex of USD30m a year
- Oil prices and bunker costs to remain at current levels
RATING SENSITIVITIES
If China Fishery's liquidity worsens, its ratings will be
further downgraded. If
it is able to improve its debt maturity profile, Fitch will
revisit the credit
and establish new rating sensitivities.
