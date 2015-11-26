(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SEOUL, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Japan-based
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd's (Nissan) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured debt rating to
'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has affirmed the company's
Short-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency IDRs at 'F2'.
The upgrade reflects the increased resilience of Nissan's cash
flow generation
and its improved profitability prospects from a leaner cost
structure and
continuing cost-base gains from synergies with Renault. We also
expect the
company's capital structure to continue strengthening in the
financial year
ending 31 March 2016 (FY16) and FY17.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improving Profitability: We expect Nissan's profitability to be
strengthened by
continued cost-cutting measures, further cost savings from
increased synergies
with Renault, and a competitive product portfolio. We expect
industrial
operating margin of at least 4.5% in FY16 before improving to 5%
or above in
FY17-18.
Industrial operating margin increased to 4.9% in 1HFY16 (1HFY15:
3.3%) due to an
improved volume/model mix, continued cost reductions, and
positive currency
effects from a depreciating yen to US dollar, which more than
offset higher
selling, general, and administrative expenses and R&D costs.
Steady Growth Prospects: We expect Nissan to achieve modest
sales volume growth
in the low single digits in FY16, supported by the success of
its current models
and a solid product pipeline, despite increased competition in
some of its key
markets. We expect Nissan to achieve robust volume growth in the
US, moderate
growth in Europe and modest growth in China - despite more
challenging market
conditions - which will compensate for a decline in Japan and
continued
volatility in emerging markets.
Reduced FX Exposure; Weak Yen Benefits: Nissan's expansion of
overseas
production capacity over the past few years has reduced its
overall FX exposure,
but its profitability still benefitted from a weaker yen in
1HFY16 and in
FY14-FY15. In FY16, and in line with management guidance, we
expect
emerging-market currency depreciation to offset the positive
impact on group
operating profit from a continued weak yen to US dollar.
Sound Product Diversity: Nissan enjoys strong brand value and
geographic
diversification, and a well-diversified product range in the
mass-market
segment. Over the medium term, Nissan's business profile and
profitability could
be further strengthened if it successfully rolls out its
re-launched entry-level
Datsun marque and expands its premium Infiniti marque.
Robust Financial Profile, Liquidity: We expect Nissan's robust
cash flow from
operations to contribute to continued positive and increasing
free cash flow
from industrial operations. Under our base case scenario, we
expect FFO-adjusted
net leverage to remain below 0.5x (FY15: 0.5x) and CFO/total
adjusted debt
(industrial operations) above 60% (FY15: 73%) in FY16-FY17.
Liquidity ratios are
strong and commensurate with a short-term rating of 'F2'.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Sales volume growth in the US and Europe offsetting declines
in Japan and
emerging markets in FY16;
- EBIT margin on industrial operations of at least 4.5% in FY16;
- Capex/revenue of around 4.5% in FY16 (FY15: 4.3%)
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- Industrial operating margin below 4% on a sustained basis;
- FFO-adjusted net leverage above 1.0x on a sustained basis;
- CFO-to-adjusted total debt below 50% on a sustained basis;
- Sustained market erosion in key markets.
Positive: An upgrade of the ratings would only be considered
when there is
significantly increased stability in operating margins, which
may come from
greater product diversification, especially through the
successful and
profitable expansion of the premium Infiniti marque.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB',
Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB',
Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured rating upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
