(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: German Telecoms Dashboard 2H15 -
Capital
Intensity Persists
here
MOSCOW/LONDON, October 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its
German Telecoms
Dashboard that investments in fixed and mobile telecoms
infrastructure are
likely to weigh on the free cash flows of German telecoms
operators. However,
total market EBITDA is likely to stabilise during 2016 after
revenue growth
turned positive in 1H15 and margins are now stable.
The 2H15 German Telecoms Dashboard explores key trends in the
sector and their
impact on the main network operators in the country, including
the following:
- Key theme: network investments keep capex high, but
competitive pressures ease
- The dynamics of high-speed broadband uptake (cable versus
fibre)
- Vodafone's market share development, particularly in mobile
A complete review of these topics including the dashboard is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Nikolai Lukashevich
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow
Anna Martinez
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1560
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.