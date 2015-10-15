(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Unilever NV's and
Unilever PLC's (together Unilever) Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) and
senior unsecured ratings at 'A+' and their Short-term IDRs at
'F1'. The Outlook
on the Long-term IDRs is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed at 'A+' the senior unsecured ratings of
debt issued by
Unilever Capital Corporation (UCC) and Alberto Culver as well as
the 'F1' rating
of the commercial paper programmes of Unilever NV, Unilever PLC
and UCC. Both
UCC and Alberto Culver benefit from cross-guarantees with
Unilever NV, Unilever
PLC and Unilever United States, Inc.
The ratings continue to factor in the stability of Unilever's
operating and
financial profiles. This is supported by a reasonable potential
for organic
growth and by Fitch's expectations that the company will
generate sufficient
free cash flow (FCF) to fund bolt-on M&As and shareholder
distributions. Fitch
does not expect M&A or shareholder distributions to compromise
Unilever's solid
credit metrics.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Adequate but Decelerating Organic Growth
Unilever's target of doubling revenue to EUR80bn relies mostly
on organic
growth. Fitch believes this is achievable over the long-term, by
maintaining
annual organic revenue growth in the mid-single digits. However,
organic growth
has decelerated over the last two years, in particular from the
emerging
markets, to which Unilever has a higher exposure than its peers
at 57% of sales
in 2014. Firmer-than-expected organic revenue growth of 3.8% in
9M15 was boosted
by a soft base effect in China, a strong ice cream season and
advanced sales in
Latin America that included announced price increases. Fitch
still expects
Unilever to deliver its long-term goals through continued
product innovations
and from the higher-growth home and personal care segment.
Profit Margin Expansion
Despite Unilever's gross margin declining 20bps to 41.4% in
2014, its core
operating margin was up 40bps at 14.5%. This continued in 1H15
as core operating
margin improved 50bps to 14.5%. This increase in 2014 was
achieved through
overhead reduction while that in 1H15 was driven by pricing and
product mix as
well as cost savings including further efficiencies in
advertising and
promotions and reductions in overheads. Fitch believes that
Unilever is well
placed to deliver further margin expansion given its track
record over the last
seven years in a difficult trading environment.
M&A Activity
Unilever has become more acquisitive since 2009 but has also
been divesting
low-growth operations as it focuses on (mainly organic) revenue
growth. The
ratings do not factor in large M&A and assume average annual
acquisition
spending of EUR1.5bn for 2015-2016, net of small disposals of
some lower-growth
assets.
Commitment to High Rating
Unilever's policy is to maintain credit ratios commensurate with
an 'A+' rating.
Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage has remained
consistently
between 1.8x and 2.2x since 2011. For 2015-2016, Fitch expects
positive free
cash flow (FCF) of around EUR1bn and leverage to remain stable
at 2.0x, at the
lower-end of the downgrade threshold of 2.0x to 2.5x. This
profile remains
consistent with the current rating given the stable packaged
food sector. The
negative impact from FX headwinds in emerging markets in 2014
has started to
reverse since 1H15 and was further confirmed in 9M15 results
where favourable
currency impact added.7.6% to turnover. We expect this to
flatter 2015 leverage
via higher translated FFO.
Cash Flow Covers Shareholder Distributions
The company has not, over the past three years, engaged in any
share buyback
activity (except for the one-off EUR0.9bn purchase of
Leverhulme's privileged
shares). Barring large divestment proceeds, Fitch does not
expect any major
returns of capital to shareholders. We believe Unilever will
maintain dividend
payout in the 60% to 70% range (2014: 62%). As Unilever's
priority is to invest
in its business, bolt-on acquisitions and disposals of
slower-growth assets
remain more likely than shareholder-friendly initiatives.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Low single-digit organic revenue growth complemented by strong
positive FX
impact in 2015;
- Stable EBIT margin above 14.5%;
- Annual FCF around EUR1bn, subject to changes in working
capital and additional
restructuring charges;
- Capex at around 4% of revenue and annual bolt-on acquisitions
(net of
disposals) of EUR1.5bn from 2015 onwards;
- 8% dividend growth per annum.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-A change in financial policy, such as sizeable share repurchase
programme or
special dividend, resulting in an increase in EBITDA- based
adjusted net
leverage to more than 2.0x (2014:1.7x) and FFO-adjusted net
leverage to between
2.0x and 2.5x (2014: 2.1x) on a sustained basis
-Significant slowdown in growth in the emerging markets
-FFO fixed charge cover of less than 6x (2014: 7.3x)
-FCF consistently below EUR1bn annually (2014: EUR768m)
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-Continued progress with operational restructuring or business
mix, leading to
an EBIT margin of at least 14%
- EBITDA-based adjusted net leverage sustainably between 1.0x
and 1.3x or
FFO-based adjusted net leverage within 1.3x-1.5x
- FFO fixed charge coverage of more than 8x
- FCF in the high-end of EUR1bn-EUR2bn range
-Commitment by management to maintain credit ratios and
financial policies
consistent with a 'AA-' rating.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity is supported by FCF generation and sound access to the
capital
markets. The group also issues commercial paper at the Unilever
NV (NV),
Unilever PLC (PLC) and Unilever Capital Corporation (UCC - a US
issuing entity)
levels and has access to USD6,550m revolving 364-day bilateral
credit facilities
with a 364-day term out. Most debt is at UCC, NV and PLC. NV and
PLC guarantee
each other's debt and also guarantee that of UCC.
Contact:
Supervisory Analyst
Ching Mei Chia
Director
+44 20 3530 1068
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Principal Analyst
Ilana Elbim
Analyst
+44 20 350 1644
Committee Chairperson
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992333
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.