(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
France-based food service
company Elior SA's (Elior) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BB-'. The
ratings of Elior's senior secured credit facilities and Elior
Finance & Co.
SCA's EUR350m senior secured notes have been downgraded to 'BB'
from 'BB+', to
align them Fitch's existing recovery ratings methodology. The
Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is changed to Positive from Stable.
The ratings continue to reflect Elior's large scale, broad
product offering,
strong customer and business diversification, and the high
barriers to entry
inherent in the catering sector, where there is a long-term
secular trend toward
outsourced foodservices. The Positive Outlook is based on our
expectation that
Elior will generate improved EBITDA and maintain steady profit
margins driven by
organic growth, particularly in the fast-growing US transport
concessions
business, and bolt-on acquisitions in 2015 and 2016. The rating
is however
constrained by the still relatively high leverage, despite the
2014 IPO.
Following its IPO, shareholder dividends will keep FCF
generation fairly weak in
2015 and de-leveraging moderate. We expect Fitch-adjusted funds
from operations
(FFO) gross leverage to reduce moderately to between 4.7x and
4.8x by end-2017,
compared with 5.4x at end-2014. We expect interest cover
metrics, measured as
FFO fixed charge cover, to exceed 3.0x over the rating horizon,
which would be
strong relative to 'BB' -rated business services focusing on
catering and
facilities management.
The instrument ratings have been recalibrated further to the
publication of the
'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers'
report published in June 2015. Under this methodology Fitch
expects superior
recovery prospects for senior creditors in case of default
resulting in a senior
secured rating of 'BB' one notch higher from the IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Trading
We expect a stable and solid operating performance in 2015 and
2016 due to both
organic growth and some bolt-on acquisitions. This will be
combined with a drive
to terminate low-margin contracts and sell non-core activities.
Hence we believe
EBITDA margins should remain between 8.2% and 8.7% during
2015-2017, in line
with sector peers such as Compass Group Plc (A-/Stable) and
Sodexo SA
(BBB+/Stable).
US Concessions Key Drivers
The group's main focus in 2015 and 2016 will be on the growing
US airport and
turnpikes concessions markets. Elior is a major player in these
sectors and
should benefit from its dual strengths in quality food service
and cost
optimisation to increase its market presence at US airports.
Slowly Improving Credit Metrics
Following the leverage reduction further to the IPO in 2014, we
estimate
Fitch-adjusted FFO gross leverage at 4.9x for the financial year
to September
2015 versus 5.1x at FYE14 post-IPO. We expect leverage to remain
below 5.0x
thereafter, despite developing concessions in the US requiring
capex and
expected dividend payments post IPO. The pace and funding of
future acquisitions
will also determine the deleveraging trajectory and hence the
resolution of the
positive outlook over the next 12-18 months.
Balanced Business Profile
The ratings continue to reflect Elior's balanced business
profile resulting from
its broad product offering, strong customer and business
diversification,
impressive retention rates and high barriers to entry. The group
possesses
several company-specific traits akin to low investment- grade
business services
companies such as a broad range of services and customer
diversification, as
well as a high proportion of contracted revenues and low renewal
risk.
Weak FCF Generation
Elior's asset-light nature and low capital intensity should
allow it to convert
operating profits into positive cash flow before debt service,
while interest
costs will be materially lower further to the IPO. However, the
group has
announced a dividend policy of a minimum of 40% of net income.
As a result Fitch
expects FCF to be mildly positive (around or below 1% of sales)
during the next
three years. This will limit de-leveraging and improvements to
financial
flexibility.
Diversified Profit Drivers
Elior's contract catering and support services' segment
(representing 73% of
FY14 group EBITDA) is a key anchor for the ratings. We expect
profitability
under these contracts to remain steady in a low inflationary
environment, while
retaining any productivity improvements. We also expect
concession activities,
accounting for 27% of group EBITDA, to remain structurally more
profitable,
albeit more capital-intensive, than contract catering over the
next two years.
Geographic Concentration
While Elior's closest peers Compass Group PLC and Sodexo SA have
greater
exposure both in revenue and profit margin terms to currently
difficult emerging
markets, despite their long-term growth fundamentals, in our
view Elior's rating
is constraint by its exposure to an anaemic and only slowly
recovering French
and Southern European markets. However we acknowledge the
opportunities for
Elior to exploit further outsourcing in both the public and
private sectors, in
Europe and US.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate.
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
-Moderate single-digit organic revenue growth and bolt-on
acquisitions with
turnover of around EUR300m p.a.;
-Steady group operating margin and EBITDA improvement in both
contract and
concessions catering sectors;
-FCF margin (post dividends) of around (or just below) 1% of
sales from 2016;
-Capex of between EUR190m and EUR200m in the next three years;
-Dividends of up to 40% of net income;
-Average annual acquisition spending of EUR100m
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
-Additional business diversification, by segment and/or
geography, leading to
improved revenues and operating profits
-Further deleveraging resulting in FFO adjusted gross leverage
below 4.5x on a
sustained basis
-FFO fixed charge coverage above 3.0x (FY14: 2.0x) on a
sustained basis
-FCF (post dividends) of at least 1% of sales on a sustained
basis (FY14: 0.8%)
Future developments that could lead, individually or
collectively, to a return
to a Stable Outlook include:
-Evidence that underlying businesses are performing below
expectations and/or
increases in cost base leading to weakness in revenue growth and
EBIT or FFO
margin down to around 5.0%
-FFO adjusted gross leverage increase above 5.0x on a sustained
basis
-FFO fixed charge coverage below 2.7x on a sustained basis
LIQUIDITY
Unrestricted cash of EUR161m at FYE14 (as defined by Fitch),
together with
access to around EUR520m of undrawn revolving credit facilities
post-IPO, is
sufficient to address business needs and moderate debt
repayments for 2015 and
2016 of around EUR300m.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
(pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 28 Jun 2013)
2013)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
12 Jun 2015)
here
