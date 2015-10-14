(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 14 (Fitch) Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
reported $5.8 billion
in net income for a return on assets (ROA) of 1.32%, up $77
million from last
quarter. Earnings were supported by both spread income and
non-interest income
growth, as well as controlled expenses. This was partially
offset by an increase
in provision expenses, though at only 31 basis points (bps) of
average loans,
provisioning still remains below historical averages for the
company. Fitch
Ratings views these results as in line with expectations for
WFC, one of the
strongest and most consistent earnings profiles in the industry.
WFC also announced an agreement to acquire GE's commercial
distribution finance
and vendor finance businesses, as well as certain corporate
finance loan and
leases, with assets totaling $32 billion or roughly 3.5% of
WFC's total loans.
The loan and lease portfolios are predominantly U.S. and
Canada-based, and the
transaction is expected to close in 1Q16.
While the terms of the deal were not disclosed, Fitch views this
transaction as
a complement to WFC's existing Equipment Finance and Capital
Finance divisions.
WFC also recently announced acquisitions of GE's railcar and
locomotive-leasing
units, and previously purchased a portfolio of CRE loans.
Operating from a
position of strength, WFC has been able to benefit by taking
advantage of these
opportunities, while some of its similarly sized peers have
needed to de-lever
since the financial crisis.
Spread income increased almost 2% on a linked-quarter basis,
primarily supported
by growth in loans and securities, as well as one additional day
in the quarter.
Core loan growth was 2% on a linked-quarter basis, while
securities balances
grew 1.3%. The net interest margin was fairly flat during the
quarter, falling
1bp in 3Q15 to 2.96%.
Non-interest income was higher during the quarter due to growth
in
market-sensitive revenues, deposit service charges, and card
fees. This was
partially offset by lower mortgage banking, insurance and trust
and investment
fees. Linked-quarter and prior-year comparisons also reflected a
significant
increase in Other income driven by the accounting impact of
lower interest rates
related to hedges on WFC's own issued debt, higher income on
investments
accounted for under the equity method, and the gain on sale of
the Warranty
Solutions business.
Market-sensitive revenues, which include gains and losses on
equity investments,
trading activities, and debt securities, increased a substantial
25% on a
linked-quarter basis due to very strong equity gains. WFC
indicated that the
gains were from a number of venture capital, private equity, and
other
investments. These market-sensitive revenues, combined with
investment banking
fees, were around 6% of total revenues, and can be volatile from
quarter to
quarter.
Mortgage banking revenues fell 7% on a sequential basis,
expected given ending
application and pipeline balances at the prior quarter-end.
Revenues declined as
lower origination income was only partially offset by stronger
net servicing
income.
Expenses were fairly flat on a sequential basis, primarily due
to lower employee
benefit expenses, which were partially offset by higher salaries
reflecting the
one additional day in the quarter. Operating losses remained
stable, but include
still elevated litigation accruals. WFC expects to operate at
the higher end of
its targeted 55% to 59% efficiency ratio for the full year 2015.
The company's
efficiency ratio was 56.7% in 3Q15, improving from the prior
quarter.
For the first time in over five years, WFC reported the absence
of a reserve
release with provision expenses equaling net charge-offs (NCOs).
WFC attributed
no reserve release to continued improvement in residential real
estate, offset
by deterioration in the energy sector. Overall O&G loans
represent less than 2%
of total loans. WFC is in the process of the fall borrowing
base-redetermination
process, with reserve-based loans performing as expected. WFC's
exposure to
oilfield services is under more pressure, while WFC is also
closely monitoring
MSAs whose economies are more closely tied to oil production.
Total loan losses ticked up 1bp to a still low 31bps during the
quarter due to
seasonally higher auto losses. Non-accrual balances fell 7% on a
linked-quarter
basis reflecting improvement in both consumer and commercial
loan categories.
WFC continued to extend the duration of its balance sheet this
quarter, albeit
at a slower pace than last quarter, as it prepares for the
medium- and long-end
of the curve to remain lower for an extended period of time,
irrespective of
changes on the short-end. WFC remains asset sensitive, and
expects to grow
spread income over the long-term even if the rate environment
remains
challenging.
The estimated Common Equity Tier 1 under Basel III,, fully
phased-in, increased
roughly 12bps to 10.7% at quarter-end. WFC began using the
Advanced Approach,
following regulatory approval last quarter.
Contact:
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 212 908 0500,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.