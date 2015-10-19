(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAN SALVADOR, October 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
new Honduran
Insurance Dashboard. The report highlights key events affecting
industry
performance as of August 2015.
The Honduran Insurance Dashboard discusses the sector's growth
dynamic as well
as Fitch's expectations about the evolution in its underwriting
performance.
Fitch also analyses the factors that should lead to an increase
in
profitability. The report also reviews the agency's outlook for
the insurance
sector and its ratings.
This edition of 'Honduran Insurance Dashboard August 2015' is
available on
Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' and 'www.fitchca.com'
or by clicking
on the link.
Contact:
Jazmin Roque
Associate Director
+503 2516-6607
Fitch, Centroamerica
79 Av. Sur, Col. Escalon
San Salvador, El Salvador
Eduardo Recinos
Senior Director
+503 2516-6606
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or
'www.fitchca.com'.
Honduran Insurance Dashboard
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.