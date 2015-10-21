(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Fundamentals Index - Spain (3Q15) here LONDON, October 21 (Fitch) The Spanish Fitch Fundamentals Index (FFI) has dipped slightly to '+5' in 3Q15, as some indicators normalise with the approach of the cyclical peak. Credit conditions are still improving, albeit at a slightly slower rate, and are therefore supportive of growth. Economic recovery in Spain has kept the FFI positive since 4Q13. Falling delinquencies, an improving labour market and a return to lending growth lifted the index to a strong '+6' at end-2014. However, flat corporate forecasts and a gentler pace of improvement in Fitch's rating Outlooks in 3Q15 pushed the FFI down, but only slightly. A shift in risk sentiment in global markets also weighed on the index, pushing the CDS outlook score into negative territory. But the index remains positive or neutral in all other components. The flow of new lending to SMEs has been a bright spot in 3Q15. New credit growth of smaller value loans of up to EUR1m is pronounced. Monthly data shows largely uninterrupted growth for new, small loans over the last six months, suggesting more sustainable credit demand among Spain's micro companies, consistent with a broad recovery. The FFI tracks changes in credit fundamentals across key sectors of the Spanish economy. Analysing the relative strength or weakness of the index or its sub components can provide insight into whether conditions in Spain are conducive to economic growth. The trend in potential drivers or constraints on economic growth or decline is indicated by the relative strength or weakness of the FFI, ranging from +10 to -10. Released quarterly, the FFI relies primarily on proprietary Fitch-sourced data. The FFI's components are mortgage, SME and ABS performance, EBITDA and capex forecasts, rating outlooks, the CDS outlook, new credit, unemployment forecast and transportation trend. As a result, the index provides a complete picture of the health of the Spanish credit markets. The report, 'Fitch Fundamentals Index - Spain' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below. Contact: Cynthia Chan Senior Director +44 20 3530 1655 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Janine Dow Senior Director +44 20 3530 1464 Media Relations: Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34 93 323 8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.