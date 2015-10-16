(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/NEW YORK, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Czech Republic's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'A+' and
'AA-', respectively with Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on
Czech Republic's
senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at
'A+' and 'AA-' respectively. The Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AA+' and
the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Czech Republic's 'A+' rating balances the sovereign's strong
fiscal finances and
external balance sheet with weak structural indicators relative
to the 'A'
median such as lower levels of per capita income and more
volatile GDP growth.
The Czech economy is closely linked to the euro area, rendering
the economy
vulnerable to developments in the region. Nevertheless, a
gradual recovery in
the eurozone over 2016-17 should support growth.
We forecast real GDP in 2015 to grow 4.3%, after growing 2% in
2014, driven
primarily by higher government spending because of higher
drawdown of EU
structural funds and strong household consumption. Although
Fitch expects growth
to slow in 2016 and 2017, average real GDP growth over 2015-17
is forecast to be
3.3%, higher than the average over 2012-14 of 0.2%.
External finances are a credit strength. Czech Republic recorded
a current
account surplus in 2014 - the first since 1993 - of 0.6% of GDP.
Fitch expects
the current account to remain in surplus over 2016-17, mainly
driven by strong
export performance on account of a weaker exchange rate and
lower imports driven
by a decline in oil prices. Fitch estimates Czech Republic's net
external
creditor position at end-2015 at 28% of GDP, which is greater
than the 'A'
median's 22%.
Czech Republic's public finances are a strength relative to the
'A' median.
Gross general government debt at end-2015 is estimated by Fitch
at 42.5% of GDP,
below the 'A' median's 44.4%. The fiscal deficit has, however,
widened to -1.9%
of GDP in 2014 from -1.2% in 2013. Fitch estimates the deficit
in 2015 to remain
at just under 2% of GDP, as government spending rises to
partially match the
disbursement of EU structural funds.
Czech Republic continues to score lower than the 'A' median on
structural
indicators such as per capita income and governance. At
end-2014, Czech Republic
fell in the 59th percentile of the World Bank's Ease of Doing
Business Index,
while the 'A' median fell in the 84th percentile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside
pressures on the rating are currently balanced. The main risk
factors that
could, individually or collectively, trigger negative rating
action are:
-A severe negative growth shock that damages the country's
economic and fiscal
stability.
-A material increase in the public debt ratio, for instance,
brought about by
substantial fiscal loosening.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action are:
-Higher growth rates that would drive income convergence towards
the EU average
over the medium-term, without a build-up of imbalances.
-An improvement in structural indicators including governance
and business
environment.
-Sustained reduction in general government debt and narrowing of
deficit
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes growth in the eurozone to recover gradually and
its baseline
forecast is for GDP growth of 1.6% in 2015-17.
