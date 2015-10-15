(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Brazil's sovereign
ratings as follows:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs to 'BBB-'from 'BBB';
Outlook remains
Negative;
--Senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds to 'BBB-'
from 'BBB';
--Country Ceiling to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
--Short-term foreign-currency IDR to 'F3' from 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating downgrade reflects Brazil's rising government debt
burden, increased
challenges to fiscal consolidation and a worsening economic
growth backdrop. The
difficult political environment is hampering progress on the
government's
legislative agenda and creating a negative feedback loop for the
broader
economy. The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's view that
economic and fiscal
underperformance is likely to persist while political
uncertainty could continue
weighing on broader confidence, delay a turnaround in investment
and growth, and
increase risks for the medium term fiscal consolidation needed
for debt
stabilization.
The greater than anticipated impact of economic recession on
government
revenues, difficulty in implementing offsetting measures and a
complicated
political backdrop have undermined the government's fiscal
consolidation
strategy. Consequently, in July the government lowered the
primary surplus
targets materially for 2015 and beyond. In another setback to
fiscal
credibility, the government submitted a 2016 budget with an even
weaker fiscal
goal.
Although the government is working on certain tax and spending
proposals to
regain the fiscal path embedded in the July projections,
considerable
uncertainty remains on implementation especially in the context
of the current
political gridlock. Curbing mandatory spending is gaining
importance in light of
an already high tax burden and budgetary rigidities, limits to
further cuts in
discretionary spending and a shallow economic recovery. However,
such measures
will require broader political consensus and support, which may
be difficult to
obtain.
Fitch currently projects that the general government deficit
will deteriorate to
close to 9% of GDP in 2015 due to higher interest payments,
partly reflecting
the losses on FX swaps offered by the central bank. Average
fiscal deficits
during 2016-17 are forecasted to remain elevated at over 6% of
GDP, based on
Fitch's expectation that the government will have difficulty in
reaching its
stated primary surplus targets of 0.7% and 1.3% of GDP, in 2016
and 2017,
respectively. Fitch forecasts a primary balance in 2016 and a
surplus of 0.5% of
GDP in 2017, although downside risks persist to our forecasts.
As a result,
Fitch forecasts Brazil's general government debt burden to reach
close to 70% of
GDP by 2016 (significantly above the 'BBB' median of 43%) and
will continue
rising in 2017.
A deeper recession and net job destruction, reduced popularity
of President
Rousseff, tensions between the government and congress,
expanding reach of
Petrobras investigations and risks of presidential impeachment
are clouding the
political environment and creating governability challenges and
policy
uncertainty. This complicated political environment could
continue constraining
the government's ability to garner sufficient support on fiscal
and
microeconomic reforms that are needed to materially strengthen
fiscal and growth
prospects
Brazil's economic recession is likely to be deeper and longer
than Fitch's
earlier expectations and its performance has diverged materially
from those of
its rating peers. Medium-term prospects also look weak compared
to peers and
most other large emerging markets. Fitch forecasts that Brazil's
economy will
contract by 3% and 1%, respectively in 2015 and 2016 before
recording modest
growth in 2017, with risks skewed largely to the downside.
Reduced confidence
levels, the construction sector malaise, continued political and
policy
uncertainties have added to domestic economic woes, while the
economy continues
to feel the pinch from the external headwinds of lower commodity
prices, weaker
growth in main trading partners and increased international
financial
volatility.
Notwithstanding a deeper recession, inflation has remained under
pressure,
partly owing to increases in administered prices and the sharp
BRL depreciation.
IPCA inflation rate is currently hovering close to 10% (more
than three times
the 'BBB' median), and convergence with the peer median is
unlikely even with
the expected reduction in Brazil's inflation rate in 2016-17.
The BRL depreciation and the economic slump have helped reduce
the current
account deficit by 29% in USD terms during January-August
compared with a year
ago. This adjustment is important given the likelihood of weaker
capital inflows
during the forecast period. The sharp BRL depreciation has led
to deterioration
in external debt metrics, which were already being impacted by
increased private
sector external borrowing in recent years. However, solid
international reserves
position, established central bank tools to handle FX liquidity
issues and use
of corporate hedging are mitigating factors.
Brazil's 'BBB-' ratings are supported by its economic diversity
and entrenched
civil institutions, with its per capita income and governance
indicators broadly
in line with low investment grade sovereigns. The country's
shock absorption
capacity is boosted by its robust international reserves, a
strong net sovereign
external creditor position, deep and developed domestic
government debt capital
markets, an adequately capitalized banking system and a flexible
exchange rate.
The share of foreign currency debt in total general government
debt remains low
and prudent liability management has reduced interest rate and
refinancing
risks.
Finally, Brazil has shown some ability to correct course under
difficult
economic conditions, evident from the relative price
adjustments, tightening of
monetary policy and reining in of quasi-fiscal stimulus although
implementation
of policies to strengthen the outlook for public finances has
suffered.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to a downgrade are:
--Further growth under-performance or difficulty in
consolidating fiscal
accounts leading to continued increases in government debt
burden.
Crystallization of material contingent liabilities would be
negative.
--Continued political and governability risks that undermine
policy making and
dent confidence and growth prospects.
--Erosion of international reserves and deterioration of
government debt
composition.
The Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a
positive rating change. Future developments that could
individually, or
collectively, result in a stabilization of the Outlook include:
--Fiscal consolidation that that leads to greater confidence in
the government's
capacity to stabilize the debt burden.
--Improved investment and growth environment and a reduction in
macroeconomic
imbalances.
--A better political environment that is conducive for boosting
credibility of
policies and reform prospects.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
--Fitch assumes that China (an important trading partner for
Brazil) will manage
a gradual slowdown, growing by 6.8%m 6.3% and 5.5% in 2015,
2016, and 2017,
respectively, thus providing limited upside for commodity
prices. Argentina's
economic performance (key destination of manufacturing exports)
is likely to
remain subdued over the forecast period.
--Fitch assumes that Brazil maintains international and domestic
market access
even if there is return of higher international financial
volatility and further
domestic confidence shocks.
--Fitch assumes that political uncertainty will continue to
hamper progress on
the government's legislative agenda.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0324
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Erich Arispe
Director
+1-212-908-9165
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 203 530 1219
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
