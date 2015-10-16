(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Ak
Yatirim Menkul
Degerler A.S.(Ak Investment) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) of 'BBB-'
with Stable Outlook, a Support Rating (SR) of '3' and a National
Long-term
Rating of 'AA+(tur)', in line with those of its parent, Turkey's
Akbank T.A.S.
(Akbank; BBB-/Stable).
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of Ak Investment are equalised with those of its
sole owner, Akbank.
This reflects Fitch's view that it is a core, highly integrated
subsidiary of
Akbank, acting as the investment banking arm of the group, and
that the parent
has a strong ability and propensity to support Ak Investment in
case of need.
Fitch's view of Akbank's propensity to support Ak Investment
considers the
latter's close integration with Akbank. Ak Investment shares its
parent's
branding and key risk assessment systems. The Board of Directors
at Ak
Investment comprises senior executives of Akbank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Ak Investment's ratings would be primarily sensitive to a change
in Akbank's
ratings and also to Fitch's view on the propensity of the parent
to provide
support in case of need.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs assigned at 'BBB-';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs assigned at 'F3'
National Long-term Rating assigned at 'AA+(tur)'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating assigned at '3'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1788
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Huseyin Sevinc
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1027
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Date of relevant committee 15 Oct 2015
