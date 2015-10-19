(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAN SALVADOR, October 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new Costa Rican Insurance Dashboard. The report highlights the key events affecting the industry as of the first half of 2014. The Costa Rican Insurance Dashboard discusses the industry's expected growth rate, which is likely to increase given the country's positive economic growth rate and the consolidation of strategies implemented by the insurer's. The report also examines the industry's performance, which was affected by deterioration in the net loss ratio given the aggressive price strategy followed by companies. Fitch also reviews the industry adequate liquidity and capitalization levels, due to the country's conservative regulatory framework. Lastly, a review of the sector's outlook is discussed along with the expected outlook of the industry's ratings. Contact: Riccardo Caruso Analyst +503 2516-6621 riccardo.caruso@fitchratings.com Fitch Centroamerica 79 Av. Sur, Col. Escalon San Salvador, El Salvador Eduardo Recinos Senior Director +503 2516-6606 eduardo.recinos@fitchratings.com Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Costa Rica Insurance Dashboard here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.