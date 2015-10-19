(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAN SALVADOR, October 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
new Costa Rican
Insurance Dashboard. The report highlights the key events
affecting the industry
as of the first half of 2014.
The Costa Rican Insurance Dashboard discusses the industry's
expected growth
rate, which is likely to increase given the country's positive
economic growth
rate and the consolidation of strategies implemented by the
insurer's. The
report also examines the industry's performance, which was
affected by
deterioration in the net loss ratio given the aggressive price
strategy followed
by companies. Fitch also reviews the industry adequate liquidity
and
capitalization levels, due to the country's conservative
regulatory framework.
Lastly, a review of the sector's outlook is discussed along with
the expected
outlook of the industry's ratings.
Costa Rica Insurance Dashboard
