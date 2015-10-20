(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based
home improvement
retailer Kingfisher Plc's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BBB' with
Stable Outlook. The Short term IDR has also been affirmed at
'F2' and the senior
unsecured ratings at 'BBB' in line with the IDR.
The agency has also withdrawn the 'F2' short-term senior
unsecured instrument
rating, due to a lack of debt instruments outstanding.
The ratings continue to reflect Kingfisher's geographically
diversified
operations, benefitting from leading market shares and scale in
selected
European and international home improvement retail markets and
an established
brand portfolio. The ratings also reflect the group's
demonstrated ability to
absorb economic headwinds and to implement self-help measures,
investments in an
evolving business model and prudent financial policies. However,
the ratings are
constrained by significant operating leverage inherent within
the business,
leading to potential volatility in profitability, and by
susceptibility to
consumer spending cycles and the housing market.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Kingfisher
will continue to
generate adequate funds from operations (FFO), despite continued
headwinds in
selected European and international markets and that capex and
dividends will
constrain free cash flow (FCF) generation. We expect financial
headroom to
decline in the near-term as the group undertakes its share
buyback programme in
2015; however the affirmation reflects our belief that
Kingfisher will pursue a
financial policy within the parameters commensurate with the
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Evolving Strategy & Operational Model
Fitch views the company's new strategic direction, aimed at
unifying operations
and leveraging the size of the group, initiated under the new
leadership as a
positive step towards addressing underlying changes in the
retail market and
consumer shopping habits. The strategic repositioning focuses on
store formats
and sizes, multi-channel offerings, range reviews, retail
channel
differentiation between consumer and trade offerings and
associated brand
communication. Central to the strategic repositioning will be
greater
integration of the regional businesses and brands, with the aim
to simplifying
the supply chain. Fitch expects this strategic development will
require
investment in integrated IT networks before full cost benefits
can be achieved
(which we expect to be after financial-year ending January
2017).
Stable Profitability
Fitch expects stable profitability in the near-term with EBIT
margin just under
6.5%, which is weak for the ratings. Weaker performance in
France and other
international markets is eroding some of the positive effect
from the initiated
self-help measures and stronger performance in the UK. In
addition, we do not
see a near-term structural improvement in margins as we expect
cost efficiencies
to be reinvested in the business. We view a more favourable
consumer environment
in its key European and international markets as a prerequisite
for a structural
improvement in margins.
FCF Generation & Capital Allocation
Fitch expects neutral FCF and a near-term peak of FFO adjusted
net leverage at
3.0x, as the group focuses on shareholder returns (dividends and
buybacks) in
2015. This will result in limited near-term financial headroom
for the rating.
We assume that management will continue to manage capital
allocation and
shareholder distribution within communicated guidelines and
rating sensitivities
compatible with the rating, in turn supporting the Stable
Outlook. In this
context we also note the limited financial debt of the group,
with leverage
predominantly consisting of lease-adjustments for the group's
property
portfolio.
Correlation to Consumer Spending
Fitch observes a widening divergence of key macro-economic
indicators for
Kingfisher's operations, which we expect to remain a feature in
the near-term.
UK like-for-like sales are benefiting from an accelerating
consumer-led economic
recovery, which is also supported by a strong housing market.
In France, however, the economic recovery is lagging behind
European peers such
as Germany and the UK, with consumer confidence less pronounced
and volatile and
a still weak housing and construction market translating into
softer sales and
profitability.
The international operations, particularly in Russia and China,
are also facing
economic headwinds, with central and southern Europe
experiencing slow growth
and recovery. The international operations also are subject to
increasing FX
volatility.
LIQUIDITY
At FYE15, Kingfisher had a GBP200m undrawn committed bank
facility, which has
since been increased to GBP225m maturing in 2020, supported by
readily available
cash of GBP311m (as defined by Fitch and assuming GBP250m of not
readily
available cash absorbed by working capital swings intra-year).
This was more
than sufficient to cover maturing debt of GBP105m by January
2016. After that,
the next maturity is a USD68m USPP maturing on 24 May 2016.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions
include:
-Group revenue under pressure over the next two years, before
returning to
modest growth in 2018, driven by continued recovery in the UK
but offset by
challenging operating conditions in France and other
international markets;
-EBIT margin to increase marginally to 6.3% in FY16 (from 6.2%
in FY15).
Near-term restructuring benefits are expected to be reinvested
in customer
offerings;
-FX volatility (particularly USD, EUR and EM exposure) resulting
in continued FX
translation risks;
-Capex at around 3.7% of sales;
-Dividends of around GBP350m p.a. over a four-year rating
horizon and completion
of the announced share buy-back programme at GBP200m in FY15
with no additional
share buy-backs thereafter;
-Modest bolt-on acquisitions of GBP20m p.a. over a four-year
rating horizon
-Moderate working capital profile may weaken in the short-term
due to product
launches.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Structural deterioration in profitability, leading to EBIT
margin below 6.5%
and a decline in market share in core markets
-Negative FCF generation and a more aggressive financial policy
leading to
FFO-adjusted net leverage above 3.5x (FY15: 3.0x) and FFO fixed
charge coverage
below 2.7x (FY15: 2.8x) both on a sustained basis
Positive: A one notch upgrade to 'BBB+' would be contingent on
an alignment of
financial policies with the higher rating level, including:
-Successful strategic repositioning leading to a structural
improvement in
profitability, with EBIT margin remaining sustainably above 9%
and underpinned
by strong market share and geographical diversification
-Positive FCF generation and continued conservative financial
policy leading to
FFO-adjusted net leverage sustainably below 2x and FFO fixed
charge coverage
above 4.0x
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Paula Murphy
Director
+44 203 530 1718
Supervisory Analyst
Frank Orthbandt
Director
+44 203 530 1037
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
