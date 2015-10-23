(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Moscow Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB+' with Stable Outlooks and its Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'B'. The agency has also affirmed the region's National
Long-term rating at
'AA(rus)' with a Stable Outlook.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario
regarding Moscow
region's stable budgetary performance, strong self-financing
capacity and low
debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the region's satisfactory operating
performance, low debt,
strong liquidity and wealth and economic indicators that are
above the national
median. The ratings also factor in a weak institutional
framework and an
extensive public sector that exposes the region's budget to
large contingent
liabilities.
Fitch projects the region's operating balance to consolidate at
8% of operating
revenue over the medium term, in line with 2014 performance. We
do not expect
operating margin to recover to its historically high 17% in
2011-2013 due to
stagnating tax revenue and on-going pressure on operating
expenditure, which are
mostly socially-oriented. Its operating balance should remain
sufficient to
cover interest payments and maturing debt in 2015-2016.
Fitch forecasts Moscow Region to record a deficit before debt
variation of 5% of
total revenue (2014: 1.5%) as the region continues its
investment in
infrastructure and maintains capex at an average 15% of total
expenditure in
2015-2017 (2014: 14%). A significant 95% of the capex will be
funded by the
region's strong current balance, capital transfers from the
federal budget and
cash balance.
Fitch expects direct risk to stabilise at about 30% of current
revenue (2014:
30.5%) over the medium term, supported by the region's strong
self-financing
capacity. At end-September 2015, debt composed of RUB64bn three-
to five-year
bank loans and RUB33bn budget loans due in 2015-2034.
Refinancing needs are concentrated in 2017-2018 when about 80%
of direct risk
will mature. Fitch does not expect Moscow Region to have any
issues with
refinancing its maturing debt due to its low levels of debt and
the region's
sound access to bank loans through Sberbank of Russia
(BBB-/Negative/F3).
Fitch takes a positive view of the region's sound RUB94bn cash
balance as of
end-September 2015. The region places its temporary available
liquidity in bank
deposits and earns additional interest for the budget (9M15:
RUB5.4bn). Fitch
projects the region's cash balance to be depleted by capex at
end-2015 but to
remain sound at RUB40bn.
Moscow Region directly and indirectly controls an extensive
public sector,
consisting of more than 100 companies. This puts pressure on
budget expenditure
through administrative expenses and subsidies. However, Fitch
does not consider
risk from the sector to be significant due to the large size of
the region's
budget and prudent debt management.
The region has a well-diversified economy based on services and
processing
industries. The region's proximity to the City of Moscow
supports its wealth and
economic indicators being above the national median. In 2013,
GRP per capita was
37% above the national median and in December 2014 average
salary was 54% over
the national median. Fitch forecasts 4% contraction of national
GDP in 2015, and
expects the region to also face a slowdown of activity although
its economic
indicators should remain strong.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Sharp growth of direct risk to above 50% of current revenue,
coupled with
deterioration of operating performance resulting in weak debt
coverage, could
lead to a downgrade.
Restoration of the operating margin to the historical high of
above 15%,
accompanied by sound debt metrics with direct risk-to-current
balance (2014: 4.7
years) below the weighted average debt maturity profile (2014:
three years)
accompanied by a Russian economic recovery, could lead to an
upgrade.
