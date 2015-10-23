(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Ukrainian City of
Kharkov's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'C',
Long-term local current IDR at 'CCC' and Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'C'.
Fitch has also affirmed the city's National Long-term rating at
'A+(ukr)' with a
Negative Outlook.
The ratings are constrained by the ratings of Ukraine
(Restricted Default/CCC)
that is in default on its sovereign eurobond obligations (see
'Fitch Downgrades
Ukraine's Foreign-Currency IDRs to 'Restricted Default' dated 6
October 2015).
.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
In Fitch's assessment the weak institutional framework governing
Ukrainian
subnationals remains a constraint on the city's ratings. The
framework is
characterised by frequent changes to allocation of revenue and
expenditure
assignment and a lack of clarity and sophistication. This
hinders the long-term
development and budget planning of local and regional
governments in Ukraine.
The City of Kharkov is currently free from external debt
obligations. In our
baseline scenario we project the city's budgetary performance to
remain
satisfactory in 2015-2017 with an operating balance at 10% of
operating revenue
(2014: 9.8%) and a close to zero budget deficit (2014: 4.4%).
The overall
weakness of the national debt capital markets limits the city's
access to
funding, in turn allowing the city to maintain a balanced
budget.
Fiscal performance may be hindered over the medium term by the
low
predictability of fiscal changes and a volatile economy in
Ukraine. In 2015 the
central government made significant amendments to the Ukraine's
budget and tax
codes, which could sharply increase 2015 operating revenue.
Fitch also expects
the city's tax capacity over the medium term to be negatively
affected by
Ukraine's recession. Fitch has revised its forecasts for Ukraine
to a 9%
contraction in 2015 compared with a previously expected 5%
decline.
Fitch expects the city's net overall risk to remain low at 10%
of current
revenue (2014: 12%) in 2015-2017, due to forecasted balanced
budgets. In April
2015, Kharkov fully repaid its outstanding debt (2014: UAH294m)
and Fitch
expects no new borrowings up to year-end. The city's liquidity
position improved
with accumulated cash balance doubling to UAH1bn at 1 September
2015.
Kharkov's exposure to contingent risk has increased as public
sector debt almost
doubled during 2011-2014 and peaked at UAH417m by end-2014. Most
of the city's
public sector entities (PSEs) are loss-making and depend on
subsidies to sustain
operations. In 2014, compensating subsidies and capital
injections granted to
PSEs totalled UAH285m, or 6% of the city's operating revenue. It
should be noted
that disclosure of PSE's performance in 2015 is limited and our
assessment is
therefore based on historical data.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The city's ratings are constrained by the sovereign. A downgrade
on the
sovereign's Long-term local currency IDR would lead to a
corresponding action on
the city's IDR. In the absence of a sovereign downgrade,
significant
deterioration of Kharkov's credit profile could also lead to a
negative rating
action.
A sovereign upgrade would be reflected in the City of Kharkov's
ratings.
However, the rating will likely remain low, given high country
risks and
Ukraine's 'CCC' Country Ceiling.
