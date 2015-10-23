(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian
Republic of
Khakassia's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
at 'BB', Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B' and National
Long-term rating at
'AA-(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs and National
Long-term rating are
Negative.
The republic's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have
been affirmed at
'BB' and 'AA-(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario
regarding
Khakassia's weak budgetary performance and rising debt. The
Negative Outlook
reflects the republic's continuously large budget deficit and
its inability to
restore its current balance to surplus over the medium-term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect a weak institutional framework for Russian
subnationals,
Khakassia's low operating balance and growing direct risk
accompanied by high
refinancing pressure. The ratings also take into account the
slowdown of the
national economy, which could place a strain on the republic's
tax base.
Fitch expects the republic's current balance to remain negative
in 2015-2017
(2014: -4.8%) as a slightly improving operating balance will not
be sufficient
to cover increased interest payments. We expect Khakassia's
operating margin to
be a low 2%-4% over the medium term (2014: negative 0.6%),
supported by
increased revenues from the power generation sector and higher
profits of
export-oriented taxpayers buoyed by a weaker rouble.
Fitch forecasts deficit before debt variation to average a
substantial 12% of
total revenue in 2015-2017 (2014: 13%) as the region's capacity
to scale back
its capex is low. We project that more than 60% of capex (2014:
68%) are rigid
during 2015-2017 as they will be funded by earmarked transfers
from the federal
budget. Low manoeuver on capex, coupled with rigid operating
expenditure, result
in Khakassia's limited budget flexibility. The on-going deficit
will lead to
continued direct risk growth. We expect Khakassia's direct risk
to approach 90%
of current revenue by end-2017, up from 61% in 2014.
In Fitch's view the republic is exposed to significant
refinancing pressure. In
2015-2016, Khakassia faces RUB7.6bn maturing debt (54% of direct
risk as of 1
September 2015). Fitch expects most maturities to be financed by
market debt
(bank loans and bonds). In Fitch's view, the republic has
adequate access to
market funding that mitigates refinancing risks and insufficient
coverage of
interest payments by the operating balance. However, increased
reliance on
market debt exposes the republic to volatile interest rates and
may put further
stress on its current balance.
During 8M15 Khakassia's direct risk profile shifted towards
market debt due to
reduced support from the federal budget, a move which Fitch
views as
credit-negative. As of 1 September 2015 subsidised budget loans
were RUB1.6bn,
down from RUB3bn or 11% of the region's direct risk (end-2014:
28%).
Khakassia's economy is concentrated in the hydro-power
generation, mining and
non-ferrous metallurgy sectors. The 10 largest taxpayers
contributed 44.5% to
the republic's tax revenue in 2014 (2013: 43.6%). Taxes provided
71% of
operating revenue in 2014, which makes the region's budget prone
to volatility.
Fitch forecasts Russia's national economy to contract 4% in
2015, which could
negatively affect Khakassia's tax base.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Inability to restore a positive current balance and to narrow
the budget deficit
to below 10% of total revenue could lead to a downgrade.
ail=31
