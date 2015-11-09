(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, November 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
says the final
total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) rules could benefit the
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) of some of the 30 global systemically important
banks (G-SIB).
TLAC will also generally benefit bank counterparties more than
senior
bondholders and is more likely to be neutral for bank senior
debt ratings.
The Financial Stability Board published its final TLAC standards
today. They are
broadly in line with the 2014 proposals, with the common
external TLAC
requirement settling at the higher of 18% of risk-weighted
assets (RWA) and
6.75% of leverage exposure by 2022.
A bank's IDR and senior debt ratings could benefit if TLAC is
met with
regulatory capital debt or more equity. Otherwise, existing
senior debt ratings
are only likely to benefit from TLAC rules if a bank issues
large volumes of new
'senior subordinated' debt that is contractually or statutorily
subordinated to
existing senior debt.
In Europe, Germany is subordinating existing and new senior debt
to other senior
liabilities, ensuring its TLAC eligibility. Italy is considering
full depositor
preference, in which case senior debt can still be TLAC-eligible
if equally
ranking excluded liabilities are small. The likes of France and
Spain could also
adopt a statutory approach to subordinating existing and/or only
new senior
debt, either singly or as part of a broader euro area
harmonisation initiative.
Revisiting the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) to
subordinate
senior debt across the EU, extend depositor protection and more
closely align
similar "minimum requirement for own funds and eligible
liabilities" (MREL)
bail-in buffer rules with TLAC also cannot be ruled out.
Banks operating under a holding company model are structurally
well placed to
meet TLAC rules. This is the case for those US, UK and Swiss
G-SIBs operating a
single point of entry resolution strategy. By down-streaming
debt to operating
subsidiaries, senior creditors of some major operating
subsidiaries will be
better protected than creditors of the holding company through
structural
subordination. We upgraded the IDRs of domestic operating
subsidiaries of the
eight US G-SIBs' in May 2015 to reflect this. Senior bondholders
will be
concentrated at the holding company level and ratings are likely
to be
unaffected by TLAC unless common equity double leverage becomes
excessive.
An emerging market exemption for full compliance lasts until
2028, but will be
accelerated if financial and non-financial corporate debt
securities, excluding
policy banks, exceed 55% of GDP. In any case, TLAC does not
affect the four
Chinese G-SIBs' sovereign-support-driven IDRs. The Japanese
G-SIBs are likely to
be beneficiaries of the proposed 3.5% of RWA TLAC contribution
available where
there are ex-ante commitments to recapitalise a G-SIB with
pre-funded industry
contributions. Their ratings are not expected to be affected by
TLAC.
Switzerland recently formalised TLAC requirements for UBS and
Credit Suisse,
while the US recently proposed TLAC requirements for its 8
G-SIBs and for
subsidiaries of foreign G-SIBs.
Further information about TLAC rating implications for G-SIBs is
available in a
research report entitled 'TLAC for Banks - Sovereign Support's
Heir', available
at www.fitchratings.com.
