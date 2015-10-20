(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained
Findus Pledgeco
S.a.r.l.'s (Findus), Findus Bondco S.A.'s and Findus PIK
S.C.A.'s ratings on
Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) and simultaneously withdrawn them.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The RWE reflects the lack of clarity regarding the capital
structure of Findus
following the sale of its continental European business to Nomad
Foods Limited
announced in August 2015. There is no material new information
since we placed
the ratings of Findus on RWE on 1 September 2015.
Fitch is withdrawing the ratings as Findus has chosen to stop
participating in
the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have
sufficient information
to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer
provide ratings or
analytical coverage for Findus.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
The following ratings have been withdrawn:
Findus Pledgeco S.a.r.l.
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'B-'; RWE
Findus Bondco S.A.
Senior secured: 'B+'; RWE
Findus PIK S.C.A.
Long-term IDR: 'CCC'; RWE
Senior PIK notes: 'CC'; RWE
Contact:
Supervisory Analyst
Ching Mei Chia
Director
+44 20 3530 1068
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Principal Analyst
Marco Finetti
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1553
Committee Chairperson
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+44 39 02 8790 87241
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992570
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.