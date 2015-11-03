(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, November 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ICBC
Financial Leasing
Co. Ltd.'s (ICBC Leasing) proposed long-term senior unsecured
notes an expected
rating of 'A(EXP)'.
ICBC Leasing was established by Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China (ICBC;
A/Stable) in 2007 as its wholly owned leasing arm. The company
provides
aviation, shipping, and equipment leasing services and is the
largest lessor in
China with total domestic assets of CNY175bn as of mid-2015.
ICBC is the largest
of China's state-owned commercial banks and the largest bank in
the world by
assets.
The issuer under the medium-term note (MTN) programme will be
ICBCIL Finance Co.
Ltd. (ICBCIL Finance; A/Stable). ICBCIL Finance functions as the
exclusive
treasury platform for the offshore leasing operations of ICBC
Leasing, which had
28% of the assets it owns or controls outside China as at
end-2014. Notes issued
under the MTN programme will have the benefit of a keepwell deed
and deed of
asset purchase undertaking provided by ICBC Leasing.
ICBC Leasing's notes will be issued under the issuer's existing
medium-term note
(MTN) programme, which was rated by Fitch on 7 October 2015. The
proceeds of the
proposed notes will be used to fund the acquisition of assets in
the ordinary
course of trading. The notes will be denominated in US dollars
and have a tenor
of between three to five years. The final ratings on the
proposed notes are
contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating on the notes issued by ICBCIL Finance primarily
reflects our
assessment of an extremely high probability of support from ICBC
Leasing to
ICBCIL Finance. Although ICBCIL Finance is owned by ICBC and not
by ICBC
Leasing, it is highly integrated into ICBC Leasing's operations
and ICBC has
authorised and mandated ICBC Leasing to exercise full managerial
and operational
control over ICBCIL Finance.
The keepwell deed commits ICBC Leasing to ensure that the issuer
maintains
sufficient levels of equity and liquidity to service their
obligations to
offshore bondholders at all times. Under the deed of asset
purchase undertaking,
upon the occurrence of a triggering event, ICBC Leasing is
required to purchase
ICBCIL Finance's assets at a price high enough to meet any
outstanding debt
obligations under the note issuance. The triggering event refers
to the
situation in which ICBCIL Finance does not have sufficient
liquidity to meet its
payment obligations or an event of default. The deed of asset
purchase
undertaking serves as an important mechanism to allow ICBC
Leasing to provide
foreign-currency liquidity to ICBCIL Finance in a timely manner.
ICBC Leasing does not require approval from the State
Administration of Foreign
Exchange for these foreign-currency transfers because buying
assets for leasing
purposes is a part of ICBC Leasing's operating activities
sanctioned by the
relevant authorities, including the China Banking Regulatory
Commission.
There could be practical difficulties in enforcing the keepwell
deed and deed of
asset purchase undertaking, which is not as strong as a
guarantee. Nevertheless,
the agreements at the parent level suggest a very strong
propensity for ICBC
Leasing to support ICBCIL Finance, if required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to ratings on the notes issued under the programme
will be directly
correlated to any material change in the willingness or ability
of ICBC Leasing
to support ICBCIL Finance, if required. Likewise, any material
change in the
perceived willingness or ability of China's government to
support ICBC and ICBC
Leasing in a full and timely manner, would affect the ratings on
the issuer and
its notes. Should the keepwell deed and deed of asset purchase
undertaking no
longer be effective, then the rating on the programme could be
downgraded.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Road, Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Jack Yuan
Associate Director
+8621 5097 3038
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 8 September 2015
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
