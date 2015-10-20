(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, October 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned
National
Ratings to Indonesia-based PT Toyota Astra Financial Services'
(TAFS;
AAA(idn)/Stable/F1+(idn)) proposed rupiah senior unsecured bonds
as follows:
- Bonds with maturity of three years assigned National Long-Term
Rating of
'AAA(idn)'; and
- Bonds with maturity of 370 days assigned National Short-Term
Rating of
'F1+(idn)'.
The bonds are the third tranche to be issued under TAFS's senior
debt programme
I of up to IDR4trn, to which Fitch has assigned National
Long-Term and
Short-Term Ratings of 'AAA(idn)' and 'F1+(idn)', respectively.
The issue will be
up to IDR1.706trn in size and the proceeds will be used to
support the company's
business growth.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely
payment of
financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations
in the same
country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the lowest
default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the
liquidity profile
is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bond issues under the programme are rated at the same level
as TAFS's
National Ratings in accordance with Fitch criteria.
TAFS's ratings reflect its strong support from Toyota Financial
Services
Corporation (TFSC), one of its two major shareholders. TFSC is a
wholly owned
subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC; A/Stable), one of
the biggest
automotive manufacturers in the world. As part of the Toyota
group, TAFS
benefits from product knowledge and funding support. The latter
is derived from
TMC's strong relationship with Japanese banks and Japanese
government-backed
financial institutions.
TAFS also benefits from support from PT Astra International Tbk.
(AI), the other
major shareholder, particularly in dealership networks. AI is a
leading car
distributor in Indonesia and holds exclusive rights to sell
Toyota vehicles in
the country.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes in TAFS's National Ratings would affect the issue
ratings.
Any decline in TMC's ownership would exert downward pressure on
TAFS's ratings
as would a decline in support from both shareholders. However,
Fitch sees this
prospect as remote in the foreseeable future, given TAFS's
strategic role in
TMC's and AI's Toyota car financing business.
There is no rating upside for TAFS as it is rated at the top end
of the scale.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Stefanus Yuniardhi
Associate Director
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Financial Institution
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
+62 21 2988 6809
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 12 December 2014
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
