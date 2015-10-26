(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, October 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Telstra
Corporation
Limited's (Telstra) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured
rating at 'A'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. The Short-Term
IDR and the
commercial paper rating have been affirmed at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Mobile Subscribers Growth: Telstra's rating benefits from
continued
growth in mobile revenues, reflecting growth in mobile
subscribers across all
sub-product categories - handheld, broadband, hardware and
machine-to-machine
businesses. Telstra's sizeable investment in mobile
infrastructure, including
the 4G network, will continue to support both increasing
customer coverage and
higher data usage in future.
Market-Leading Position: Telstra's rating reflects its leading
market share in
Australia's fixed-wire and wireless communication markets. It
also reflects its
superior coverage, reliability and technology leadership of its
wireless network
and its ownership of a material share of domestic mobile
spectrum. A substantial
rollout of its 4G network which covered 94% of Australia's
population at 30 June
2015, will continue to support its leadership in the mobile
segment. Telstra had
a total of 7.7m devices on the 4G network at 30 June 2015.
Low-Single-Digit Growth: Telstra's revenue and EBITDA growth
will, however,
continue to remain in the low single digits, reflecting the
declining
fixed-voice revenues from fixed-to-mobile substitution. Mobile
revenue growth
will benefit from increasing data usage and migration of
customers to higher
plans with higher minimum consumption and increased data
penetration. Growth in
non-traditional revenue sources such as network applications and
services will
continue, and is expected to contribute significantly to future
revenue. Growth
in these services is beneficial, although they have thinner
margins than the
traditional fixed segment - and therefore their growth dilutes
overall margins.
Higher Capex, Network Leadership: Telstra's strong free cash
flows relative to
competitors are a competitive advantage and facilitate growth in
mobile voice
and broadband margins, while increasing mobile market share.
Telstra's mobile
market share continues to reflect its early-mover advantage and
substantial
investments in the 4G network, compared with SingTel Optus Pty
Limited
(A/Stable) and Vodafone Hutchison Australia. It will also
support higher future
capex commitments in extending and accelerating rollout of 4G
and 4GX networks.
This is reflected in management's guidance of capex to sales
ratio of 15% over
the financial years ending 30 June 2016 (FY16) and FY17 (FY15:
14%).
Increased Shareholder Proceeds: Telstra has indicated that it
intends to
distribute surplus-free cash flows that accumulate after setting
aside funding
for investment expenditure, future capital commitments and
funding requirements
to retain financial flexibility. Telstra paid out higher final
dividend per
share of 30.5cents in FY15, up by about 3.4%, compared to 29
cents at FY14.
Telstra returned AUD4.7bn in dividends and buyback proceeds to
shareholders,
following a strong operational performance and increased
national broadband
network (NBN) inflows in FY15. Forecast dividend growth of
approximately 2.5%
reflects strong expected growth in Telstra's operational cash
flows.
Forecast Stable Credit Metrics: Telstra's financial profile will
benefit from
continued growth in mobile and data subscriber revenue and
increasing
non-traditional revenue streams, including the NBN-related
payments. Leverage,
as measured by funds flows from operations (FFO) - adjusted net
leverage, will
remain elevated, but within guidelines, reflecting higher capex
and dividends.
It will benefit from strong and stable internal cash generation.
Lower Borrowing Costs: As Telstra's fixed rate borrowings
mature, Fitch expects
Telstra to continue to benefit from the relatively lower
variable base rates.
Telstra's cash borrowing costs decreased by AUD31m, reflecting a
lower average
interest costs of 5.8% in FY15 (FY14: 5.9%). The reduction is
attributed to the
fall in variable base interest rates in Australia, reflecting
lower costs on
floating debt portion, and from re-financings at lower rates.
Liquidity: Telstra's liquidity is good; as at end-June 2015 cash
was AUD1.4bn,
compared to debt obligations of approximately AUD630m due in
FY16. Liquidity is
strengthened by ready access to capital markets and banks - in
light of recent
pricing/demand for the bonds issued in FY15. Telstra issued
USD1bn bonds in
March 2015 at an all-in-fixed coupon of 4.27%.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- mid-single digit revenue growth in FY16 and FY17;
- postpaid mobile subscribers' annual growth rate of 2% over
FY16 and FY17
(three year average ending FY15 of approximately 3.5%);
- prepaid mobile subscribers' annual growth rate of 5% over FY16
and FY17 (three
year average ending FY15 of approximately 7.5%);
- EBITDA margin of 40% over FY16 and FY17 for the mobile segment
(FY15: 40%);
- EBITDA margin of 54% in FY16 and 53% in FY17 for the fixed
voice segment
(FY15: 55%);
- EBITDA margin of 39% in FY16 and FY17 for the fixed data
segment (FY15: 41%);
- capex to revenue ratio of 15% in FY16 and FY17 (FY15: 13.9%);
and
- dividend of AUD3.8bn in FY16 and AUD3.9bn in FY17 (FY15:
AUD3.7bn).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO?adjusted net leverage being above 2x (FY15: 2.0x) on a
sustained basis
- Negative free cash flow after dividends on a sustained basis
Positive: Given sector-related risks, a rating upgrade is
unlikely in the medium
term.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Sajal Kishore
Director
+61 2 8256 0321
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Committee Chairperson
Matt Jamieson
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0366
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
