MOSCOW, October 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term IDRs of
Credit Bank of Moscow (CBM) at 'BB', and of Bank Zenit and Bank
Saint Petersburg
(BSPB) at 'BB-'. The Outlook on BSPB is revised to Stable from
Negative. The
Outlooks on CBM and Zenit are Negative. A full list of rating
actions is
available at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - ALL BANKS' IDRs, VRs AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The three banks' IDRs and National ratings are driven by their
standalone
financial strength, as reflected in their Viability Ratings
(VR). The ratings
reflect, in the context of Russia, the banks' significant and
mostly
long-standing franchises, only moderate asset quality
deterioration to date,
reasonable capital levels and generally comfortable liquidity,
with adequate
cushions of liquid assets coupled with limited refinancing
needs. None of the
three banks are using the Central Bank's regulatory forbearance
in respect to
exchange rates to support their regulatory capital ratios.
CBM's higher ratings, relative to BSPB and Zenit, reflect the
bank's track
record of somewhat better asset quality and profitability and
its broader
franchise.
The revision of BSPB's Outlook to Stable reflects the bank's
somewhat less
vulnerable asset quality than previously and its significant
pre-impairment
profitability. The Negative Outlooks on CBM and Zenit reflect
primarily the risk
that the difficult operating environment will result in higher
loan impairment
and weaker performance. The Negative Outlook on CBM also
reflects that on Russia
(BBB-/Negative) as Fitch would likely maintain at least a
two-notch differential
between the sovereign and the bank.
CBM's IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATING
CBM's NPLs (non-performing loans, 90 days overdue) were a
moderate 4.9% of
end-1H15 gross loans (2014: 2.3%) and were 97% covered by
reserves. The quality
of CBM's largest exposures is generally reasonable for the
rating category, in
Fitch's view, due to either only moderate deterioration of the
borrowers'
financial performance to date or reasonable collateral coverage.
The
deterioration in the bank's unsecured retail lending (21% of
end-1H15 gross
loans or 1.2x Fitch Core Capital, FCC) has been manageable to
date, as expressed
by fairly moderate NPL origination, equal to 5.4% (annualised)
of average
performing retail loans in 1H15.
However, among the largest loans Fitch identified RUB39bn (51%
of end-1H15 FCC)
of higher-risk loans that are exposed to financially weak and/or
insufficiently
collateralised borrowers, including two companies which may be
exposed to
bankruptcy proceedings. In addition, around RUB26bn (34% of FCC)
relate to loans
to car dealers which Fitch views as moderately high-risk
exposures, given a 40%
drop in car sales in Russia. Further asset quality risks stem
from RUB19bn (25%
of FCC) of reverse repo transactions with high-risk
counterparties and/or
secured with bonds (although of reasonable credit quality) with
weak liquidity
at fairly low discounts. Fitch believes that CBM will have to
absorb additional
credit losses related to at least some of the above-mentioned
exposures.
CBM's loss absorption capacity is significant, in Fitch's view.
Pre-impairment
profit (Fitch forecasts at least 20bn for 2015 and RUB25bn for
2016) should be
sufficient to create provisions equal to about 5% of average
gross loans in each
year before recording bottom-line losses. The bank's capital
buffer is also
adequate, as expressed by a reasonable 11.8% FCC ratio at
end-1H15. Regulatory
capitalisation was strengthened by a RUB20bn tier 2 contribution
from the
Deposit Insurance Fund (DIA) under the government's support
programme, bringing
the total regulatory capital ratio to 16.4% at end-8M15
(end-2014: 14.3%).
Near-term refinancing needs are moderate. Fitch estimates that
CBM's liquidity
buffer at end-8M15, net of potential wholesale funding
repayments over the next
12 months, was sufficient to withstand a high 22% reduction in
customer funding.
BSPB's IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATING
BSPB's NPLs accounted for 3.2% of total gross loans at end-1H15
(down from 4.2%
at end-2014 due to write-offs), while newly recognised NPLs were
a negligible 1%
of the portfolio. Restructured exposures made up a further 7%,
resulting in
total problem loans of 10% of the book. Total problem loans were
reasonably
(84%) covered by impairment reserves, while the unreserved
portion was
adequately collateralised, mainly by completed real estate
items.
Although the net interest margin narrowed to 3.7% in 1H15 (4.9%
in 2014) the
bank reported strong pre-impairment performance (annualised,
equal to 28% of
equity), in part due to higher trading gains. The latter will
likely fall in
2H15, but margin recovery - as for other banks, driven by
reductions in the
policy rate and funding costs - should support pre-provision
results.
The FCC ratio improved to 11.8% at end-1H15 (end-2014: 10.9%) as
a result of
moderate loan book contraction and positive net income. The
regulatory tier 1
ratio was a lower 8.6% (minimum: 6%), mainly due to deductions
of investments in
subsidiaries, and the total regulatory ratio was 12.1% (10%
minimum). BSPB
received a RUB14.6bn subordinated loan from DIA, which should
improve the total
capital ratio to around 15%.
Cushion of liquid assets net of next 12 month market repayments
reasonably
covers customer accounts by 29%.
ZENIT's IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATING
Zenit's NPLs accounted for 4.9% of gross loans at end-1H15, up
from 3.5% at
end-2014, but these were fully covered by impairment reserves.
In Fitch's view,
lending to companies operating in the real estate sector (19% of
end-1H15 gross
loans, 1.6x of FCC) are a source of significant asset quality
risk for the bank,
as most of the loans represent financing of long-term
construction of mainly
residential properties, and loan repayment is contingent upon
sales. However,
revenues of some of these projects increased in 1H15, mitigating
risks in the
near term.
Net interest margin was a narrow 2.3% in 1H15, and Zenit's
performance was also
undermined by a RUB1.8bn revaluation loss on assets accounted as
fair value
through profit and loss (mainly FX swaps), resulting in bank
being marginally
loss-making on a pre-impairment basis in 1H15. Due to elevated
impairment
charges, Zenit reported a 24% negative annualised ROAE.
The FCC ratio was 9.8% at end-1H15, up from 9.5% end-2014, as
the net loss was
offset by AFS securities gains and moderate deleveraging. The
tier 1 regulatory
capital ratio was significantly tighter, at 7.4% (total capital
ratio: 13%),
primarily due to deductions of investments in subsidiaries. This
offers only
moderate loss absorption capacity, given weak internal capital
generation and
the high-risk real estate exposures. Zenit received a RUB9.9bn
subordinated loan
from the DIA in September and expects to convert shareholder
Tatneft's
(BBB-/Negative) RUB5bn subordinated debt into a perpetual
instrument in
November. The latter should improve the tier 1 regulatory ratio
to 8.5%, and
Zenit is also negotiating with shareholders on a possible equity
injection in
1H16.
Zenit is 24.56% owned by oil company Tatneft, which has
supported the bank's
funding, capital and revenues (through sales of fee-based
services). However,
Fitch does not believe that support from Tatneft can be relied
upon in all
circumstances due to its only minority stake in Zenit and the
non-strategic
nature of this investment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The '5' Support Ratings of CBM, BSPB and Zenit reflect Fitch's
view that support
from the banks' private shareholders cannot be relied upon. The
Support Ratings
and Support Rating Floors of 'No Floor' also reflect that
support from the
Russian authorities, although possible given the banks'
significant deposit
franchises, cannot be relied upon due to their still small size
and lack of
overall systemic importance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - DEBT RATINGS
The banks' senior unsecured debt is rated in line with their
Long-term IDRs and
National Ratings (for domestic debt issues). The subordinated
debt ratings of
CBM and BSPB are notched off their VRs by one level, in line
with Fitch's
criteria for rating these instruments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The three banks could be downgraded if asset quality and
performance further
weaken significantly. Fitch views such a scenario as less likely
for BSPB, as
reflected in the Stable Outlook on its ratings. A downgrade of
Russia's
sovereign rating would also likely result in a downgrade of CBM,
and could also
increase downward pressure on the ratings of Zenit and BSPB if
accompanied by a
notable deterioration of the operating environment.
The Outlook of CBM and Zenit, as with BSPB, could be revised to
Stable if
downside risks for the banks' asset quality reduce
significantly, or if capital
contributions materially improve their loss absorption capacity
beyond that
currently projected by Fitch. Upside potential for the three
banks' ratings is
limited given the weaker economic outlook.
The rating actions are as follows:
Credit Bank of Moscow
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB',
Outlooks Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'; Outlook
Negative
Senior unsecured debt (including that issued by CBOM Finance PLC
(Ireland)):
affirmed at 'BB' and 'BB(EXP)'
Senior unsecured debt National Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'
and
'AA-(rus)(EXP)'
Subordinated debt (issued by CBOM Finance PLC (Ireland)):
affirmed at 'BB-'
Bank Saint Petersburg OJSC
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB-';
Outlooks revised
to Stable from Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)'; Outlook
revised to Stable from
Negative
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB-'
Senior unsecured debt National Rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)'
Subordinated debt (issued by BSPB Finance plc): affirmed at 'B+'
Bank Zenit
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB-',
Outlooks Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)', Outlook
Negative
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB-'
Senior unsecured debt National Rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)'
