(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded China-based Huaxia Life Insurance Company Ltd.'s (HXLF) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The Outlook is Negative. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating downgrade reflects the thin buffer in HXLF's risk-based capitalisation partially due to dramatic increase in the company's exposure to equities and aggressive business expansion. The IFS rating is also constrained by the company's volatile operating results, with the 3Q15 results impaired by a decline in equity markets. Rapid new business growth and volatile operating profitability have persistently put a strain on HXLF's capitalisation over the past three years. Its risk-based capitalisation as measured by Fitch's Prism factor-based capital model (FBM), declined to slightly below the 'Somewhat Weak' category at end-3Q15. The company's solvency ratio improved to a level well in excess of the 150% preferred benchmark - following the issue of CNY8bn subordinated debt in 3Q15. Recent equity-market volatility has undermined HXLF's capitalisation on a risk-adjusted basis as the company increased its allocation to stocks in 2015. The ratio of listed and unlisted stocks and funds with stocks exposure to shareholders' funds increased to more than 500% at end-3Q15 from 164% at end-2014, the company's 3Q15 audited financial statements showed. HXLF planned to obtain approximately CNY31.7bn of fresh capital from a new shareholder to fund its business growth and as a buffer against asset volatility. While the capital replenishment will enhance HXLF's capitalisation and financial flexibility, this could be only temporary if the company continues to expand aggressively and to maintain high asset allocation in equities. The company expects the capital contribution to be completed in 1H16. Fitch believes that HXLF's operating result is likely to remain volatile in view of its growth dynamics and its focus on the dissemination of universal life (UL) products with thin margin for new business value (NBV). Capital market volatility and expense overruns associated with expansion costs will constrain the company's operating profitability in the near term. Nonetheless, the growth of HXLF's value of in-force business after cost of capital remained strong in 1H15. The rating is partially underpinned by HXLF's leading market position in the UL insurance sector, strong premium growth, and sound liquidity. HXLF has continued to expand its market presence in Chinese UL insurance segment through the bancassurance distribution channel. The company's UL segment expanded by 97% in 1H15 in terms of new premiums, making it the largest player in the segment with a market share of 23%. The company's NBV grew significantly in 1H15 on a year-on-year basis. Fitch expects HXLF to maintain sound liquidity to support its relatively short-duration policyholders' liabilities given its niche focus on single-premium UL insurance policies. HXLF's ratio of liquid assets to policyholders' liabilities was much higher than 50% at end-3Q15.

RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of HXLF's IFS rating is unlikely in the near term because of the company's volatile operating results with thin capital buffer. The Outlook could be revised to Stable when HXLF completes its planned capital infusion and its risk-based capitalisation based on Fitch's Prism factor-based capital model improves to the 'Strong' category within 1H16. Downgrade rating triggers include: - Failure to execute its planned capital infusion within 1H16, - Sustained decline in capitalisation, as measured by Fitch's Prism FBM, to below 'Strong' category, - Significant deterioration in surrender rates and mortality profits, or - Inability to lower its financial leverage to consistently below 25%.