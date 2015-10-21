(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Attijari Monetaire Jour's (ATTIJMJ) and CDM Securite Plus's (CDMSP) National Money Market Fund Ratings at 'AAAmmf(mar)'. Both money market funds are domiciled in Morocco and managed by Wafa Gestion (Highest Standards(mar)). KEY RATING DRIVERS Portfolio Credit Quality/Diversification The funds invest in securities issued by the Kingdom of Morocco or other Moroccan rated issuers of high credit quality, and in repurchase agreements (repos) backed by government bonds. The funds have recourse to overnight (or callable overnight) inter-fund repos with other funds managed by Wafa Gestion (20% maximum exposure per fund). Such inter-fund repos are collateralised by the Moroccan government or with government-guaranteed bonds exclusively. Inter-funds repos represented 42% and 39% of ATTIJMJ's and CDMSP's assets, respectively, as of end-September 2015. Exposure to a single issuer is limited by regulation to 10% (excluding time deposits) and 20% for repo counterparties, consistent with Fitch's criteria. At end-September 2015, ATTIJMJ and CDMSP were 37%- and 19%-invested in government assets and 80% and 87% in repos, respectively. Maturity Profile Interest rate risk is contained by the portfolio's weighted average maturity (WAM) of below three months, as per Fitch 'AAAmmf(mar)' guidelines. At end-September 2015, WAMs of ATTIJMJ and CDMSP were 28 and 20 days, respectively. Individual asset maturity is limited to one year. Liquidity Profile The funds maintain a high allocation to liquid assets, with typically more than one quarter of the portfolio in repos overnight (or callable overnight). The funds' shareholder base exhibits some concentration, with the largest investor representing 17% and 20% of ATTIJMJ's and CDMSP's assets, respectively, as of 9 October 2015. This concentration is, however, mitigated by the high level of liquidity maintained by the funds. Fund Objectives The funds' objective is to preserve capital and liquidity. The funds pursue their investment objective by investing in high-quality money market instruments and short-term debt including time deposits, certificates of deposit, sovereign bonds and notes, and repos. Investment Advisor Incorporated in 1995, Wafa Gestion is the asset management arm of AttijariWafa Bank (AA-(mar)/Stable/F1+(mar)), its main shareholder with 66% of capital, while the remainder is held by the French asset manager, Amundi (A+/Stable/F1). Wafa Gestion employed 39 staff, including 10 portfolio managers at end-June 2015 and managed assets totalling MAD94bn (EUR8.6bn). As of 9 October 2015, ATTIJMJ and CDMSP had MAD453m and MAD292m of assets, respectively. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the funds. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines may result in a downgrade of the ratings. A downgrade of the sovereign's international Long-term Issuer Default Rating may not necessarily result in a downgrade of the fund's National Money Market Fund Rating as it could continue to represent the lowest credit, market and liquidity risk available in Morocco, in line with Fitch's national scale rating approach. However, this is based on the assumption that liquidity in capital markets will not be structurally impaired to the extent that it prevents funds from meeting Fitch's national scale rating criteria. The agency monitors the portfolio composition and its compliance with rating criteria on the basis of reports and holdings sent on a weekly basis by Wafa Gestion's risk manager. Contact: Manuel Arrive, CFA +33 1 44 29 91 77 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Charlotte Quiniou, CFA Director +33 1 44 29 92 81 Committee Chairperson Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1147 Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741, Email: rose.millburn@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 13 Jan 2014) here National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 24 Apr 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.