(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 23 (Fitch) US banks will continue to have
their short and
long-term business strategies affected by a "lower-for-longer"
interest rate
environment, concludes Fitch Ratings in a new report. Fitch
believes banks will
place additional focus on cost controls to improve operating
efficiencies and
extend balance sheet duration to stave off further margin
compression while
waiting for the Fed to increase short-term rates. Even when
short-term rates do
rise, there are important variables that could significantly
affect the ultimate
earnings and capital positions of US banks in a higher rate
environment.
Given the protracted, unprecedented period of low interest
rates, industry
margins continue to compress. While funding costs have leveled
off, higher
yielding assets are running off balance sheets and being
replaced by lower
yielding assets. Bank margins fell to 3.02% at first-quarter
2015, the lowest
average net interest margin (NIM) since 1984, according to the
FDIC. Bank NIMs
bounced up slightly in second-quarter 2015, but still remain
significantly
depressed compared with the industry's long-term average.
With the Fed's decision last month to maintain a target range of
0% to 0.25%,
and the possibility that it might leave rates unchanged again
next week, Fitch
believes the banking industry will seek to find even greater
operating
efficiencies. While many banks have already laid out and
executed cost-cutting
initiatives, Fitch anticipates further efforts to reduce
operating costs and
improve operating leverage. These decisions come at time when
many banks have
been significantly investing in operational infrastructure to
bolster regulatory
compliance as well as technology in order to defend against
ongoing cyber
security threats but also to improve customer experience.
In general, banks have extended balance sheet duration in this
protracted low
rate environment. Loans and securities maturing or repricing in
greater than
five years relative to total loan and securities portfolios have
increased to
nearly 30% from 25%. This shows a fairly clear strategy by some
management teams
to extend duration to augment asset yields as expectations turn
to a lower rate
environment well into 2016.
The vast majority of the banks within Fitch's rating universe
continue to
disclose that they are asset-sensitive, meaning when rates rise,
so does net
interest income, as assets reprice faster than liabilities.
However, many
asset-sensitivity disclosures assume a 100-bps or 200-bps
parallel increase in
rates. Thus, a very gradual rate rise coupled with longer term
rates remaining
stable would make it unlikely for many US banks to see any
meaningful NIM
improvement over the near to immediate term.
Fitch continues to believe that predictions of what will happen
following a rate
increase by the Fed are complicated by how banks retain core
deposits under the
new liquidity coverage ratio rules as well as the current level
of excess
deposits in the banking system. Other factors that may prove
influential include
a potentially faster velocity of money given the rise of
Internet banking, which
could be mitigated with the impact of money market reform.
On balance, Fitch does not expect significant ratings movements
due to rate
risks. However, should some banks not be as asset-sensitive as
assumed, or
should some liquidity or capital be relatively and adversely
affected more than
others, there could be select negative pressure on ratings.
The report, "U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks - Lower for
Longer", is available
on www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
Financial Institutions
+1 312 368-3153
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-0652
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks - Lower for Longer
here
