(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 28 (Fitch) In its Latin American Sovereign
Overview, Fitch
Ratings has revised its 2015 real GDP growth forecast for the
region down to
-0.6%, from +0.5% in April, as external headwinds and domestic
challenges affect
most of the region's sovereigns, and recessions in Brazil and
Venezuela continue
to deepen. While Fitch has reduced its growth forecast for most
regional
economies, rating trends are generally stable, with only two
countries (Brazil
and Costa Rica) currently carrying a Negative Outlook. Rating
actions have been
evenly balanced, with two upgrades (Bolivia and Paraguay) and
two downgrades (El
Salvador and Brazil) so far this year. Jamaica is the only
sovereign that
currently has a Positive Outlook.
External headwinds from China's slowdown and lower commodity
prices, combined
with domestic challenges such as weaker confidence and
heightened political
noise, have had a negative impact on commodity exporters'
growth, fiscal
accounts and external dynamics. While financial volatility has
increased for
Latin America and other EMs, flexible currencies and the
build-up of significant
buffers have helped Latin American sovereigns to absorb external
shocks. On the
fiscal side, regional deficits are expected to widen from 3.9%
in 2014 to 4.3%
in 2015, due to lower commodity-related revenues, slower growth
and continued
spending pressures.
The full Latin American Sovereign Overview provides a summary of
the credit
profile of each of the 19 rated sovereigns in Latin America and
the Caribbean,
as well as an overview of recent macroeconomic developments and
rating trends.
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking
on the link.
Latin America Sovereign Overview 4Q15
here
