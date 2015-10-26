(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 26 (Fitch) Results of the 16 largest US banks
modestly
improved on a linked-quarter basis, with 10 banks reporting
higher net income.
Overall performance, however, was generally lackluster, says
Fitch Ratings.
Third-quarter results were affected by increased market
volatility, interest
rate uncertainty, pressures in oil and gas, and a slowdown in
mortgage activity.
Offsetting these trends were generally lower expenses and still
very benign
credit costs. Despite the slight earnings improvements, ROEs
remain very
depressed relative to precrisis levels.
Going forward, controlling expenses will remain a key theme for
the big US banks
given the market's lowered rate expectations following the
September FOMC
announcement. Virtually all of the largest US banks achieved
lower expenses on a
linked-quarter basis. The absence of land and branch valuation
charges and lower
legal and regulatory charges were some of the main drivers.
Bank of America, Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and
Morgan Stanley
all reported lower capital market revenues on a linked-quarter
basis. Lower
client activity and increased volatility in the markets were
blamed. Much of the
decline was due to lower equity underwriting revenues, which
fell 53%
linked-quarter, and 44% from a year ago. FICC revenues also fell
sequentially
and from a year ago due to volatility in the global markets.
Mortgage results fell following the seasonally strong spring
selling season. The
application pipeline declined at the end of second-quarter 2015,
thus results
were within expectations. Mortgage revenues will likely decline
further in
fourth-quarter 2015 given the seasonally slower winter selling
season.
Most of the commercial banks included the big US bank universe
reported lower
reserve releases, primarily driven by deterioration in energy
portfolios, offset
by still improving nonaccrual levels. While the impact of
falling oil prices has
yet to result in material loan losses for the large banks, most
of the banks
reported increases in energy-related problem assets.
Net charge-offs remain unsustainably low.
Fitch expects that the banking industry overall will begin
building loan loss
reserves, primarily driven by loan growth, slowing improvement
in certain asset
classes and oil-related deterioration. As interest rates begin
to rise, this
will likely affect credit quality and may contribute to higher
loan losses and
loan loss provisioning over the medium term.
Capital ratios, on average, increased during the third quarter,
reflective of
retained earnings growth and essentially no balance sheet growth
in aggregate.
The fully phased-in common equity tier 1 for all of the banks
included in
Fitch's analysis was a robust 10.5%. We expect this historically
high level of
capital will be managed down over time through both increased
shareholder
distributions and organic growth, especially for those banks not
subject to a
systemically important capital surcharge.
A complete report on the third-quarter 2015 earnings of the
largest US banks may
be found in: "U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 3Q15" at
fitchratings.com.
