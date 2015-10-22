(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Alcentra Ltd's
(Alcentra) Asset Manager Rating at 'Highest Standards'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation is driven by the continued strength and
stability of Alcentra's
investment platform. Alcentra has deep investment experience and
resources. It
also benefits from the ownership and support of its parent, the
Bank of New York
Mellon (BNY, AA-/Stable/F1+.)
In our opinion Alcentra has largely completed the transition
from a pure-play
CLO manager to a broadly diversified speculative-grade credit
asset manager.
This mitigates risks arising from stress in any given product
type or credit
sub-sector, although secured loans remain the majority of its
assets under
management (AUM) and its leading competence.
It continues to have a material presence in the European CLO
market and CLO AUM;
however, growth in other product areas means that CLOs now only
account for 55%
of total (European) AUM.
Its global CLO total portfolio is now 45%. Specifically,
Alcentra's high grade
CLO fund and direct lending strategies have experienced strong
growth. We expect
the portion of CLO AUM in Alcentra's overall product mix to
continue falling, as
its new CLO issuance increasingly acts as replacement rather
than new assets as
older CLOs mature or are called. It has launched five new
European CLOs since
the beginning of 2013 for a total of EUR2.3bn.
The main challenge facing Alcentra is managing the transition
from a smaller,
more entrepreneurial, asset manager to a scale player. It has
successfully grown
AUM and diversified its product mix and investor base to the
point that we now
consider it a medium-sized asset manager relative to global
peers. This
challenge is mitigated by the success with which Alcentra has
absorbed inflows
and launched new products (such as its direct lending platform)
to date.
Nonetheless, further growth may pressure existing processes and
necessitate a
more bureaucratic approach to business and growth management.
Alcentra's 'Highest Standards' rating is based on the following
category scores
(unchanged):
Company: Highest
Controls: High
Investments: Highest
Operations: Highest
Technology: Highest
Asset manager operations in the 'Highest Standards' category
demonstrate an
operational framework that Fitch considers superior relative to
international
institutional investor standards, in comparison to similar
specialist asset
managers. The asset manager rating covers all of Alcentra's
European activities.
COMPANY
Alcentra benefits from the support it receives from its parent
BNY across
multiple areas, notably the provision of seed capital and
oversight of and input
into Alcentra's control framework. Alcentra continues to be a
highly profitable
business. Its staff is experienced and growing, with little
turnover.
CONTROLS
Alcentra's control environment is of a high standard, with a
suitable and
well-defined control structure commensurate with the size of its
operations.
Relevant policies and procedures are well- documented,
leveraging BNY's
expertise and resources, specifically in the areas of compliance
and risk
management. A risk committee, independent of portfolio managers,
meets monthly
to monitor investment risk. The presence of a single dedicated
independent risk
manager supports the effective delivery of risk management
process, although
Fitch believes risk management resources may be stretched if AUM
continues to
grow and the product mix diversifies further.
INVESTMENTS
Alcentra's credit selection is disciplined and driven by
thorough and
well-established investment processes. Alcentra's two-stage
credit approval
process consists of a preliminary screening of a credit,
followed by a more
detailed due diligence process. An investment committee
formalises the process.
Portfolio monitoring is on-going, with dedicated watch-lists for
credits that
require additional attention. A formal review of all credits is
conducted on a
quarterly basis. Access to market information is well developed
via multiple
data feeds into Alcentra's front office system, Everest.
OPERATIONS
We consider Alcentra's administrative capabilities
best-in-class. It has a solid
operations team, which interacts effectively with appropriate
systems in
accordance with effective and tested procedures. Its systems are
fully
customisable for any type of mandate and investment vehicle. It
has strong
relationships with its administrators, custodians and trustees
at all levels.
TECHNOLOGY
Alcentra has a strong technological platform based on
third-party systems.
Everest serves as its primary front-office system. It is
adaptable and allows
access to real time, customisable data flows, for both portfolio
and risk
management purposes. It also provides for straight-through
process via Wall
Street Office, the industry standard software for loans.
Alcentra uses Intex and
Clarity for structured credit analysis and, increasingly,
Barclays POINT for
high yield (HY) bonds.
COMPANY PROFILE
Alcentra is a specialist speculative-grade debt manager, with
AUM of EUR11.4bn
at end-September 2015. Formed in 2002 in the US and 2003 in
Europe, it was
acquired in January 2006 by BNY, who now owns 100% of Alcentra.
It manages
secured loans (including direct lending), HY bonds,
stressed/distressed credit,
mezzanine loans and structured credit through funds, mandates
and CLOs. Alcentra
employed 128 full time staff globally as of end-September 2015,
with 80 in
Europe, including 36 investment professionals.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any
of the
aforementioned rating drivers, notably through weakened
financial conditions,
heightened staff turnover or deterioration of processes and
policies. A material
deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could
cause the rating
to be downgraded by Fitch.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Committee Chairperson
Davie Rodriguez, CFA
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0386
