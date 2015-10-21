(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed First
Data Corp.'s (First
Data) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'. The Rating Outlook has
been revised to
Positive from Stable. A full list of Fitch's ratings follows at
the end of this
release. At June 30, 2015, the company had $21 billion in total
debt
outstanding.
The affirmation and Positive Outlook reflect First Data's
completion of an
initial public offering (IPO) on Oct. 15, and expectations that
net proceeds of
approximately $2.5 billion will be used to reduce debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
-- Improved Credit Profile: Pro forma for the post-IPO debt
reduction, Fitch
estimates total leverage was 7.1x at June 30, 2015, and that
leverage could be
under 6x at the end of 2017. As previously disclosed Fitch
believes expectations
for leverage under 6x would likely lead to an upgrade. Fitch
expects free cash
flow (FCF) to improve materially following the debt reduction
and through debt
refinancings in 2015 and potential future refinancings.
-- Leveraged Capital Structure: The current rating reflects
FDC's highly
leveraged capital structure. As of June 30, 2015, total and
secured leverage
were 7.9x and 5.8x, respectively. Fitch notes that leverage has
materially
declined from 10.6x in 2010 as a result of debt reduction and
EBITDA growth.
-- Large Operational Scale: The Global Business Solutions
business is
characterized by its large scale and global footprint with more
than six million
merchants. Existing merchant relationships and large
distribution platform
(alliances and partnerships) reinforce the company's ability to
sustain its
market share while providing a segue to introduce and capitalize
on emerging
technologies (i.e. Apple Pay, Clover, EMV, and Mobile Payments).
The Global
Financial Solutions business also benefits from this scale and
established
relationships with card issuers as well as from long-term
contracts which have
high switching costs.
-- Diversified Customer Base: The customer base is global in
nature and consists
primarily of millions of regional and local merchants and large
financial
institutions. Fitch notes, however, that FDC is exposed to
price-sensitive
merchants within small- and medium-sized businesses that are
more susceptible to
down cycles.
-- Fee Structure Offsets Cyclicality: Revenue has a correlation
with consumer
spending, but volatility is subdued due to the continued
adoption of electronic
payments, exposure to consumer staples, pricing model (paid per
transaction as
well as on a percentage of transacted amount) in Global Business
Solutions, and
contractual nature of fees (based on activity level) in Global
Financial
Solutions.
-- Spending Shift: A mix shift in consumer spending patterns
favoring large
discount retailers that have more leverage to negotiate
favorable fees has
pressured profitability and revenue growth. Fitch notes that
this is mitigated
by increased spending online that can generate high fees due to
the higher risk
associated with the transaction.
-- Financial Industry Consolidation: Consolidation could pose a
risk for the
company, particularly in FDC's Global Financial Solutions
segment, as could
changes in regulations in First Data's overall business.
-- Emerging Competition: The high barriers to entry could be
eroded by the
emergence of new payment technology in the Global Business
Solutions segment.
Conversely, the Global Financial Solutions segment has much
lower exposure to
emerging competitors due to First Data's strong position in card
processing for
large institutions.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch assumes revenues will grow in the low- to mid-single
digits over the
near term, and that First Data's EBITDA margin will be
relatively stable in the
24% to 25% range. Fitch's assumptions for the EBITDA margin are
based on gross
revenues, which include material reimbursable expenses.
--Fitch believes that through EBITDA growth and debt reduction
First Data's
consolidated leverage will decline to approximately 5.9x by the
end of 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Trigger: The ratings could be upgraded if First Data's
credit profile
continues to strengthen, and leverage is expected to be
maintained at or below
6x (gross leverage). Future developments that may lead to
positive rating action
include sustained EBITDA growth and reductions in debt from the
company's
improved free cash flow position.
Negative Trigger: The ratings could be downgraded if First Data
were to
experience erosion in its market share or if price compression
accelerates due
to new competitive threats leading to sustained EBITDA margins
at approximately
20% or below with negative free cash flow generation.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Liquidity as of June 30, 2015 consisted of $348 million in cash
(net $92 million
in amounts held outside the U.S. and at subsidiaries to fund
their respective
operations). First Data also has a $1.25 billion revolving
credit facility (RCF)
that expires in June 2020 (subject to an earlier springing
maturity if certain
debt remains outstanding at certain dates). As of June 30, 2015,
First Data's
RCF provided an additional approximately $1 billion of liquidity
(net of $204
million drawn and $41 million in letters of credit outstanding).
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and revised the Outlook
to Positive on
the IDR:
--IDR at 'B'; Positive Outlook;
--Senior secured RCF and term loans at 'BB/RR1';
--Senior secured notes at 'BB/RR1';
--Junior secured notes at 'CCC+/RR6';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'CCC+/RR6';
--Senior subordinated notes at 'CCC/RR6'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Brian Yoo, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0175
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992660
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.