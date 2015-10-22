(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the ratings
for KLA-Tencor
Corporation (KLA-Tencor), including the 'BBB-' long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR), on Rating Watch Positive. The action follows the
company's announcement
of a planned merger with Lam Research Corp (Lam).
Fitch's rating actions affect $3.7 billion of total debt,
including an undrawn
$500 million revolving credit facility. A full list of current
ratings follows
at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Watch Positive reflects Fitch's expectations for increased
scale and value
within the semiconductor equipment supply chain as a result of
combining the
market and technology leader in wafer processing and process
control. The deal
also meaningfully strengthens the company's free cash flow (FCF)
profile and
provides a credible roadmap for debt reduction and returning
credit protection
measures to solid investment grade levels within two years after
the deal
closes.
Fitch believes the transaction further entrenches the combined
company's
importance to customers in solving increasingly complex problems
(including
FinFET, multi-patterning, 3D NAND) and enabling the continuation
of Moore's Law,
the observation that the number of transistors on an integrated
circuit doubles
every two years. The deal occurs at a time when industry
consolidation is
picking up, threatening to weaken semiconductor equipment
players' bargaining
power with customers.
The deal adds Lam's $6.5 billion to $7 billion of revenues to
KLA-Tencor's
roughly $3.5 billion to $4 billion, albeit at lower profit
margins. The company
believes the combination expands the addressable market and will
yield $600
million of annualized revenue synergies by 2020. On a combined
basis and pro
forma for $250 million of annualized cost synergies exiting
fiscal 2018, Fitch
estimates operating EBITDA margin in the upper 20s (versus a
range of high 20s
to low 40s through the cycle presently) and more than $1 billion
of recurring
annual FCF.
KLA-Tencor and Lam announced a merger in a deal valuing
KLA-Tencor at $10.6
billion. Lam will fund the deal with $5.6 billion of Lam shares,
$3.9 billion of
new senior debt, and $1.9 billion of available cash. The company
will use a
portion of this cash to repay KLA-Tencor's outstanding term loan
at closing
(roughly $600 million by mid-2016). The deal has been approved
by both
companies' Board of Directors and requires customary regulatory
and shareholder
approvals. Lam and KLA-Tencor expect to close the merger in
mid-2016.
Pro forma for the debt issuance and term loan repayment, as well
as Lam's
repayment of $450 million of senior notes in May 2016, Fitch
estimates $8.6
billion of total debt. Fitch expects voluntary debt reduction
and operating
EBITDA growth will drive total leverage (total debt to operating
EBITDA) to 2.5x
by the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 from roughly 3.5x at
closing. Upon
achieving targeted leverage, Fitch expects the company will
resume share
shareholder returns with annual FCF.
The ratings on KLA-Tencor continue to be supported by:
--The company's technology leadership resulting in strong market
share positions
in the process control market for semiconductors and a growing
mix of less
volatile services revenues;
--Secular long-term growth trends, including increased
technological complexity
and shortened life cycles for semiconductor products (Moore's
Law) and increased
outsourcing to foundry partners;
--Solid annual free cash flow (FCF) through a typical cycle,
driven by strong
profitability and minimal capital intensity. Lower receivables
and inventory
support FCF in a downturn, as was the case in fiscal 2009 when
KLA-Tencor
generated positive FCF despite a 40% sales decline.
Fitch's ratings concerns focus on:
--KLA-Tencor's need for substantial ongoing investments in R&D
and sales and
marketing, each of which Fitch believes will continue to
represent 10% - 20% of
revenues (although capital spending for semiconductor equipment
makers is
comparatively low) to maintain technology and market leadership;
--Substantial customer concentration with expectations for
ongoing customer
consolidation, particularly at the leading edge;
--The highly cyclical demand patterns associated with the
semiconductor
equipment market.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for KLA-Tencor's
include:
--Solid mid-cycle revenue growth in the mid-single digits on a
combined basis;
--The achievement of $250 million of annualized cost synergies
exiting fiscal
2018, resulting in mid-cycle operating EBITDA margin in the high
20s;
--More than $1 billion of recurring annual FCF ($250 million of
aggregate cash
charges related to achieving cost synergies in fiscal 2017-2018)
that is 100%
used for voluntary debt reduction;
--Repayment of Lam's $450 million of senior notes due May 2016
at maturity and
use of net proceeds to repay remaining KLA-Term Loan
(approximately $600
million) at the merger's closing, resulting in $8.6 billion of
total debt;
--The company will limit shareholder returns to Lam's current
dividend and stock
buybacks offsetting dilution from option exercises until total
leverage is 2.5x
in fiscal 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch expects a one-notch upgrade, provided the merger closes as
currently
contemplated, including management's commitment to using FCF for
debt reduction
and achieving total leverage near 2.5x.
Fitch would remove the Watch Positive and stabilize the ratings
if the merger
does not close or Fitch anticipates the company will sustain
total leverage
closer to 3x.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch believes KLA-Tencor's liquidity on a standalone basis was
solid as of
September 30, 2015 and supported by:
--$2.3 billion of cash and cash equivalents, the majority of
which Fitch
believes was located in the U.S.;
--An undrawn $500 million RCF.
$250 million to $750 million of annual FCF also supports
liquidity.
Total debt at Sept. 30, 2015 was $3.2 billion and Fitch believes
consisted of:
--$250 million of 2.375% senior notes due Nov. 1, 2017;
--$250 million of 3.375% senior notes due Nov. 1, 2019;
--$500 million of 4.125% senior notes due Nov. 1, 2021;
--$1.25 billion of 4.650% senior notes due Nov. 1, 2024;
--$250 million of 5.65% senior notes due Nov. 1, 2034;
--Approximately $700 million of term loans.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates KLA-Tencor as follows:
--IDR 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured term loan 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'.
