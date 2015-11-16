(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Winners and Losers if the Indian
Rupee Continues
to Fall
here
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, in a
special report
published today, highlights those Indian corporates whose
financial profiles
could strengthen or weaken if the Indian rupee were to
depreciate by 15% and
30%.
Fitch specifically highlights nine Indian corporates whose
financial profiles
would deteriorate and - conversely eight corporates that are
likely to benefit.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Indian Oil Corporation
Ltd and Adani
Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited will benefit the most
from the rupee's
depreciation as their dollar earnings are sufficient to more
than offset the
negatives of higher debt and capex in dollar terms. However,
Power Grid
Corporation of India Ltd, NTPC Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited
and Lodha
Developers Private Limited tick all three negative boxes of
minimal earnings in
dollars, dollar-denominated debt and dollar-denominated capex.
The report examines the impact of currency depreciation on both
balance sheet
and cash flow, and shows the resultant impact on net leverage
(adjusted net
debt/operating EBITDAR) for each corporate under both 15% and
30% currency
depreciation scenarios. We then compare the results against our
official
negative rating triggers (for those corporates where we have
assigned leverage
rating triggers).
From a balance-sheet perspective, most Indian corporates will be
negatively
affected due to their exposure to foreign-currency debt.
However, at the EBITDAR
level, we do not expect any Indian corporate to be negatively
affected by a
lower rupee, and in fact anticipate that 14 corporates will
experience higher
EBITDAR, thanks to US dollar-based revenues and limited cost
increases.
At the cash flow level, we estimate that the negative of higher
capex in dollar
terms, will not negate the positive benefit of higher EBITDAR
for most
corporates.
"Winners and Losers if the Indian Rupiah Continues to Fall" is
available from
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
