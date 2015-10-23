(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Jaguar Land
Rover Automotive plc's (JLR) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating
(IDRs) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BB-'. The Outlook is
Positive.
The affirmation of the ratings reflects Fitch's expectation that
JLR will
continue to maintain sound profitability and a strong financial
profile, despite
a period of heavy investment to transition to become a higher
volume premium
manufacturer. We expect the launch of new models and replacement
of old models
in 2016 to support its sales volumes and profitability, even
though the company
is facing challenges on several fronts, including weakening
sales volumes in its
largest market, China. As such, the Outlook remains Positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sound Profitability: We expect JLR to maintain EBIT margins of
8% in the
financial year ending 31 March 2016 (FY16) and FY17, despite
heightened
competition, increased costs associated with elevated capex, and
falling demand
in China and emerging markets. We expect profitability will be
supported by the
company's core Land Rover products as well as the roll-out of
new/refreshed
products in 2016, including the new Evoque convertible, all-new
Jaguar XF and
Jaguar SUV, F-PACE.
In FY15, EBIT margin widened to 12.4% (FY14: 11.7%) on a
favourable
product/volume mix and continued robust demand for premium
vehicles globally.
However, EBIT margins fell to 10.1% in 1QFY16 (1QFY15: 15.9%)
due to weaker
product mix and lower sales volumes in China. JLR's FY16-17
profitability could
be eroded by slowing volume growth in the hitherto-robust
developed markets,
larger-than-expected volume declines in China and emerging
markets, and/or weak
sales momentum for new/refreshed products to be rolled out in
2016.
Flat Volume Growth in FY16: Under Fitch's base case scenario, we
expect JLR's
retail volume growth to be flat from FY15 (when retail volumes
rose by 6% from
FY14 to 462,209 vehicles), with growth in the UK, Europe, and
North America
offsetting weakness in China and emerging markets. In 1QFY16,
double-digit
volume growth in the developed markets offset a drop in China
and continued
weakness in emerging markets.
Limited Scale, Product Diversity: JLR's scale and range of
products are smaller
than its premium segment peers, which raise the risk of
volatility in earnings
and cash flow, and constrain its business profile. However,
JLR's current heavy
investments, if successfully executed, will increase its product
breadth and
volume over the medium term.
Elevated Capex from Expansion Phase: We expect the company's
investments in
capacity expansion, engine manufacturing, vehicle architecture
and new
technologies to meet carbon dioxide emission requirements will
contribute to
negative free cash flow in FY16-17. We have assumed capex of
GBP3.6bn in FY16
(FY15: GBP2.9bn) and at least GBP3bn in FY17, with continued
modest dividends
under our base case scenario.
Robust Financial Profile, Liquidity: We expect JLR to maintain a
strong
financial profile and ample liquidity buffer in FY16-17. We
expect FFO-adjusted
gross leverage and FFO-adjusted net leverage to remain below
1.5x and 0.5x
respectively (FY15: 0.7 and -0.1 respectively).
Geographic Diversification: JLR's efforts over the last five
years have helped
it to achieve a more balanced geographic mix. Currently 55% of
sales by volume
are to developed markets and 45% to developing markets. JLR's
growth in China
has been rapid and it is the fourth-largest automaker in the
premium segment by
volumes after Audi, BMW and Mercedes. China formed 25% of JLR's
retail sales
volumes in FY15. As a result, the company is exposed - in the
short-term - to
weak or falling demand for premium vehicles stemming from a
slowdown of the
Chinese economy. Competition has also intensified among premium
automakers,
causing further margin pressure. However, Fitch remains positive
on the
long-term growth potential of the market, in which the company
is
well-positioned.
Fuel Efficiency Requirements: Tightening carbon dioxide emission
requirements in
both developed and developing countries remain a challenge for
JLR, as its
product portfolio is currently weighted towards larger, less
fuel-efficient
SUVs. A successful broadening of its product line to include
more compact,
fuel-efficient models (such as the Jaguar XE) would reduce its
exposure to the
risk of evolving environmental legislation.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Flat retail sales volume growth in FY16;
- EBIT margin of around 8% in FY16;
- Capex of GBP3.6bn in FY16;
- Continued modest dividends of around GBP150m in FY16
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may collectively or
individually lead to a
rating upgrade include:
- Sustained positive FCF, combined with EBIT margin of at least
7%
- A strengthening of the product portfolio (breadth and volume)
and successful
implementation of the current expansion phase, a key part of
which is the
successful launch and execution of the Jaguar XE compact sedan
model.
Negative: Future developments that may collectively or
individually lead to a
change in the Outlook to Stable include:
- Failure to strengthen the breadth and volume of the product
portfolio;
- Significant deterioration in key credit metrics including
FFO-adjusted net
leverage above 2.5x and or a material weakening of JLR's
liquidity position;
- Problems with operational execution and/or decreasing market
share.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook
Positive;
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB-'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
