(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc's (JLR) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BB-'. The Outlook is Positive. The affirmation of the ratings reflects Fitch's expectation that JLR will continue to maintain sound profitability and a strong financial profile, despite a period of heavy investment to transition to become a higher volume premium manufacturer. We expect the launch of new models and replacement of old models in 2016 to support its sales volumes and profitability, even though the company is facing challenges on several fronts, including weakening sales volumes in its largest market, China. As such, the Outlook remains Positive. KEY RATING DRIVERS Sound Profitability: We expect JLR to maintain EBIT margins of 8% in the financial year ending 31 March 2016 (FY16) and FY17, despite heightened competition, increased costs associated with elevated capex, and falling demand in China and emerging markets. We expect profitability will be supported by the company's core Land Rover products as well as the roll-out of new/refreshed products in 2016, including the new Evoque convertible, all-new Jaguar XF and Jaguar SUV, F-PACE. In FY15, EBIT margin widened to 12.4% (FY14: 11.7%) on a favourable product/volume mix and continued robust demand for premium vehicles globally. However, EBIT margins fell to 10.1% in 1QFY16 (1QFY15: 15.9%) due to weaker product mix and lower sales volumes in China. JLR's FY16-17 profitability could be eroded by slowing volume growth in the hitherto-robust developed markets, larger-than-expected volume declines in China and emerging markets, and/or weak sales momentum for new/refreshed products to be rolled out in 2016. Flat Volume Growth in FY16: Under Fitch's base case scenario, we expect JLR's retail volume growth to be flat from FY15 (when retail volumes rose by 6% from FY14 to 462,209 vehicles), with growth in the UK, Europe, and North America offsetting weakness in China and emerging markets. In 1QFY16, double-digit volume growth in the developed markets offset a drop in China and continued weakness in emerging markets. Limited Scale, Product Diversity: JLR's scale and range of products are smaller than its premium segment peers, which raise the risk of volatility in earnings and cash flow, and constrain its business profile. However, JLR's current heavy investments, if successfully executed, will increase its product breadth and volume over the medium term. Elevated Capex from Expansion Phase: We expect the company's investments in capacity expansion, engine manufacturing, vehicle architecture and new technologies to meet carbon dioxide emission requirements will contribute to negative free cash flow in FY16-17. We have assumed capex of GBP3.6bn in FY16 (FY15: GBP2.9bn) and at least GBP3bn in FY17, with continued modest dividends under our base case scenario. Robust Financial Profile, Liquidity: We expect JLR to maintain a strong financial profile and ample liquidity buffer in FY16-17. We expect FFO-adjusted gross leverage and FFO-adjusted net leverage to remain below 1.5x and 0.5x respectively (FY15: 0.7 and -0.1 respectively). Geographic Diversification: JLR's efforts over the last five years have helped it to achieve a more balanced geographic mix. Currently 55% of sales by volume are to developed markets and 45% to developing markets. JLR's growth in China has been rapid and it is the fourth-largest automaker in the premium segment by volumes after Audi, BMW and Mercedes. China formed 25% of JLR's retail sales volumes in FY15. As a result, the company is exposed - in the short-term - to weak or falling demand for premium vehicles stemming from a slowdown of the Chinese economy. Competition has also intensified among premium automakers, causing further margin pressure. However, Fitch remains positive on the long-term growth potential of the market, in which the company is well-positioned. Fuel Efficiency Requirements: Tightening carbon dioxide emission requirements in both developed and developing countries remain a challenge for JLR, as its product portfolio is currently weighted towards larger, less fuel-efficient SUVs. A successful broadening of its product line to include more compact, fuel-efficient models (such as the Jaguar XE) would reduce its exposure to the risk of evolving environmental legislation. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Flat retail sales volume growth in FY16; - EBIT margin of around 8% in FY16; - Capex of GBP3.6bn in FY16; - Continued modest dividends of around GBP150m in FY16 RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may collectively or individually lead to a rating upgrade include: - Sustained positive FCF, combined with EBIT margin of at least 7% - A strengthening of the product portfolio (breadth and volume) and successful implementation of the current expansion phase, a key part of which is the successful launch and execution of the Jaguar XE compact sedan model. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook Positive; Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB-' 