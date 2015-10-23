(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Morocco's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB-' and 'BBB'
respectively. The issue ratings on Morocco's senior unsecured
foreign- and
local-currency bonds are also affirmed at 'BBB-' and 'BBB'
respectively. The
Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling
is affirmed at
'BBB' and the Short-term foreign-currency IDR at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Morocco's rating balances weak structural indicators (including
development and
governance) with macro stability and our projection that gradual
consolidation
of twin deficits will support public and external debt dynamics.
The IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:-
-We expect real GDP to grow 4.6% in 2015 (2014: 2.4%) due to
buoyant
agricultural production. Even if non-agricultural growth is
likely to remain
moderate in 2015 as a result of weak phosphate and tourism
activity,
manufacturing output prospects are favourable given the
country's focus on the
development of new industries. Inflation and growth performance
are in line with
'BBB'-rated peers and the country performs favourably on
stability of growth,
inflation and exchange rate compared with peers.
-Most public finances indicators are performing in line with
'BBB' medians.
Although general government debt is higher than peers, at 49.1%
of GDP at
end-2014, we expect it to have peaked in 2014 and to gradually
decline in line
with a tightening budget deficit. Government's target of a 4.3%
of GDP central
government deficit in 2015 is credible in light of budget
execution figures as
of end-July 2015, and achieving the medium term target of 3% of
GDP by 2017
(2012: 7.3%) will be facilitated by a more efficient budget
process under the
new organic budget law. General government debt composition is
favourable, with
a moderate share of foreign-currency debt (31.4% at end-2014, in
line with
peers), reasonable maturity and low cost.
-Morocco's net external debt has risen sharply since 2008, which
we forecast at
13% of GDP at end-2015 (2007: -18.5%), higher than the 'BBB'
median of 8%.
However, external risks have receded since 2012, with the
current account
deficit expected to reach 3.1% of GDP by end-2015 (down from
9.5% of GDP in
2012), due to lower oil imports, but also the development of
manufacturing
exports (car exports increased 15% in 8M15) and gradual recovery
in the EU,
Morocco's main trading partner. Foreign direct investments
(FDIs), at around
2.5% of GDP each year, provide a stable source of funding, which
will help
stabilise net external debt. We expect the sovereign will remain
a net external
creditor.
-International reserves will cover more than five months of
current account
payments by end-2015, providing comfortable support to the
exchange rate peg.
The recently renewed precautionary and liquidity line with the
IMF, worth USD5bn
(equivalent of 5% of 2014 GDP), also provides additional buffer
against balance
of payment crises.
-Morocco's main rating weakness stems from weak development and
governance
indicators, which are more in line with 'BB' medians. GNI and
GDP per capita as
well as human development indicators are roughly half of the
'BBB' median, while
ease of doing business is slightly lower than the median.
Political stability is
better than regional peers, leading us to expect smooth
legislative elections in
2016. Risks of financial shocks in the country are moderate as
the banking
sector is developed and well supervised.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced.
The main factors that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating
action are as follows:
-Continued fiscal consolidation and reduction in the general
government
debt-to-GDP ratio
-Over the medium term, increase in per capita income level and
an improvement in
social indicators
-Continued moderate current account deficits consistent with
declining net
external debt-to- GDP ratio
The main factors that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action are as follows:
-Rise in current account deficit and net external debt/GDP
-A widening of the budget deficit and an increase in general
government debt
-Decline in medium-term growth prospects
-Political and social instability constraining scope for reform
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Brent crude will average USD60 and USD70 per
barrel in 2016
and 2017 respectively, therefore alleviating pressure on the
current account
deficit.
Fitch assumes that global GDP will grow 2.7% in 2016 and 2017,
supporting
Morocco's exports of goods and services.
Fitch assumes that the 2016 legislative elections will proceed
smoothly.
