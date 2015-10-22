(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Bradesco Seguros
S.A.'s (Bradesco Seguros) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating to 'BBB' from
'BBB+'. At the same time, Fitch has downgraded Sul America
S.A.'s (SASA)
long-term local and foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) to 'BB' from
'BB+'. The Rating Outlook on Bradesco Seguros' IFS and SASA's
long-term IDRs is
Negative. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of
the release.
The rating actions on Bradesco Seguros and SASA follow the
downgrade of Brazil's
long-term IDRs to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' with a Negative Outlook (for
further
information, see 'Fitch Downgrades Brazil to 'BBB-'; Outlook
Negative', dated
Oct. 15, 2015, at 'www.fitchratings.com').
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bradesco Seguros
The downgrade of Bradesco Seguros' IFS rating results from the
downgrade of the
long-term Local Currency IDR of its parent Banco Bradesco S.A.
(Bradesco,
long-term Local Currency IDR 'BBB'/Outlook Negative, for
further information,
see 'Fitch Downgrades Brazilian Financial Institutions Following
Sovereign
Downgrade', dated Oct. 21, 2015, at 'www.fitchratings.com'),
which in turn
reflects the downgrade of Brazil's sovereign ratings. The
Negative Outlook on
Bradesco Seguros' IFS mirrors that on its parent's long-term
Local Currency IDR.
The downgrade reflects the reduced capacity of Bradesco to
support Bradesco
Seguros if needed.
Fitch considers Bradesco Seguros as a 'core subsidiary' of
Bradesco, and
therefore its ratings are equalized to those of its parent. This
is based on the
strategic importance of the insurance operations, which are a
key and integral
part of the group's business, common branding, and high
contribution of Bradesco
Seguros to group profits (29% in the first six months of 2015
and 2014, and 31%
in 2013). Bradesco Seguros has maintained solid profitability
through the
cycles, thanks to good technical results and solid financial
income. Its average
operating ratio and average ROA were 76.0% and 2.5%,
respectively, in 2014 and
the first half of 2015.
SASA
SASA's IDRs are constrained by Brazil's ratings, therefore the
downgrade of the
sovereign ratings have led to their downgrade. SASA's IDRs are
driven by Fitch's
standard notching between the implied insurance operating
company and holding
company IDRs in a ring-fenced regulatory environment, such as
that of Brazil.
The close link between the ratings of SASA and the sovereign is
a result of the
full concentration of SASA's operations in Brazil and its very
large Brazilian
government securities holdings, which made up almost 66% of its
total securities
and corresponded to 1.8 times its total equity at June 2015. In
2014 and 1H2015,
SASA's profitability remained adequate, as evidenced by an
average operating
ratio and an average ROA of 94.4% and 2.7%, respectively. During
the same
period, leverage remained relatively high but stable, with
operating leverage
averaging 3.6 times.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Bradesco Seguros: Bradesco Seguros' ratings are linked to those
of Bradesco.
Therefore, any change in the bank's ratings would affect the
insurer's ratings,
as would a change in the bank's willingness to support, which
Fitch considers
highly unlikely.
SASA: In case of an additional downgrade to Brazil's sovereign
ratings, SASA's
IDRs would be subject to a review that could result in a range
of rating actions
from affirmation to a two notch downgrade based on Fitch's
insurance rating
criteria that allows flexibility on how sovereign considerations
are factored
into insurance rating notching. The ultimate decision would be
driven by the
rationale for the sovereign rating action and Fitch's view of
how this impacts
SASA's operating environment, investment risk and overall
creditworthiness. In
addition, a sustained and material deterioration in
profitability, characterized
by an ROA below 0.5%; the deterioration of the
liabilities/equity ratio to above
5.0x; an increase in the financial leverage (financial
debt/equity) to above 25%
for a sustained period; a fall in the interest coverage ratio to
below 2.0x; or
a significant reduction in the holding's liquidity, could
negatively affect the
ratings.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Bradesco Seguros
--IFS downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', Outlook Negative.
SASA
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs downgraded to 'BB'
from 'BB+',
Outlook Negative;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs affirmed at 'B'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Esin Celasun
Director
+55-21-4503-2626
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B,
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Secondary Analyst
Rodrigo Salas
Senior Director
+56-2-2499-3309
Committee Chairperson
Julie Burke
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
