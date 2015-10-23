(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/BARCELONA, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the ratings of
South African-based RCS Investment Holdings Limited (RCS) at
Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB', National Long-term
rating 'AA-(zaf)
' and National Short-term rating 'F1+(zaf)'. The Outlooks on the
Long-term IDR
and National Long-term rating are Stable. A full list of rating
actions is
available at the end of this rating action commentary
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
RCS's IDRs, National Ratings and Support Rating reflect a high
probability of
support available from ultimate parent BNP Paribas (BNPP) and
BNP Paribas
Personal Finance, if required.
RCS's IDRs are notched four times from BNPP's 'A+' IDR. The
notching takes into
account increasing operational integration of RCS into BNPP's
sizeable personal
finance division and our expectation that BNP will remain a
majority owner of
RCS (currently at 100%) in the medium-term. However, it also
reflects RCS's
small size in terms of assets and earnings compared with BNP and
that RCS is
based in a different jurisdiction and a market which we do not
view as core for
BNPP. In addition, the ratings consider sizeable undrawn funding
and liquidity
facilities in place with the parent.
RCS's domestic medium term note (DMTN) programme and notes are
rated in line
with RCS's National Ratings, reflecting Fitch's view that
non-payment of these
senior unsecured obligations would reflect the uncured failure
of the entity in
accordance with Fitch's rating definitions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
RCS's IDRs, National Ratings and Support Rating are sensitive to
a reduction in
the perceived ability or willingness of BNP to provide support
to RCS.
A downgrade of BNPP could lead to a downgrade of RCS's ratings.
However, further
operational integration into BNPP's personal finance division,
additional
funding support, a longer track record of operating successfully
as part of BNPP
and increasing strategic importance for BNPP could in the
medium-term lead to a
narrowing of the notching between BNPP's and RCS's ratings, both
on the national
and international rating scale.
Ultimately, given RCS's small size relative to BNPP (which
indicates a strong
ability to support RCS), RCS's ratings are more sensitive to a
weakening of
BNPP's willingness to support RCS. Any indication that BNPP
plans to exit the
currently challenging South African market, an intention to sell
RCS or public
statements by BNPP that RCS would no longer fit in with its
personal finance
strategy, could lead to wider notching between BNPP's and RCS's
ratings. A
reduction of BNPP's liquidity facility for RCS, not expected by
us, could also
be negative for RCS's ratings.
RCS's ratings are also sensitive to a downward revision of the
South African
Country Ceiling (A-). However, given the current notching, a
downgrade of the
Country Ceiling would not lead to a downgrade of RCS's ratings.
South Africa's
sovereign rating (Long-term foreign-currency IDR BBB) has been
on a Negative
Outlook since June 2014 (see 'Fitch Affirms South Africa at
'BBB'; Outlook
Negative', 5 June 2015, available on www.fitchratings.com).
RCS's DMTN and senior debt ratings are primarily sensitive to a
change in RCS's
National Ratings.
RCS is a South African non-bank financial institution
established in 1999. It
has a strong niche franchise as the third-largest network
provider in the
country. It has strong links to many large South African
retailers and generates
a significant amount of its business via the distribution of
general purpose,
co-branded and private label credit cards to its retail
partners' respective
client base. It also offers personal loans and insurance
products.
The rating actions are as follows:
RCS Investment Holdings Limited
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Long term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
DMTN programme: affirmed at 'AA-(zaf)'/'F1+(zaf)'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-(zaf)'
