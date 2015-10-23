(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of South African-based RCS Investment Holdings Limited (RCS) at Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB', National Long-term rating 'AA-(zaf) ' and National Short-term rating 'F1+(zaf)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDR and National Long-term rating are Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT RCS's IDRs, National Ratings and Support Rating reflect a high probability of support available from ultimate parent BNP Paribas (BNPP) and BNP Paribas Personal Finance, if required. RCS's IDRs are notched four times from BNPP's 'A+' IDR. The notching takes into account increasing operational integration of RCS into BNPP's sizeable personal finance division and our expectation that BNP will remain a majority owner of RCS (currently at 100%) in the medium-term. However, it also reflects RCS's small size in terms of assets and earnings compared with BNP and that RCS is based in a different jurisdiction and a market which we do not view as core for BNPP. In addition, the ratings consider sizeable undrawn funding and liquidity facilities in place with the parent. RCS's domestic medium term note (DMTN) programme and notes are rated in line with RCS's National Ratings, reflecting Fitch's view that non-payment of these senior unsecured obligations would reflect the uncured failure of the entity in accordance with Fitch's rating definitions. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT RCS's IDRs, National Ratings and Support Rating are sensitive to a reduction in the perceived ability or willingness of BNP to provide support to RCS. A downgrade of BNPP could lead to a downgrade of RCS's ratings. However, further operational integration into BNPP's personal finance division, additional funding support, a longer track record of operating successfully as part of BNPP and increasing strategic importance for BNPP could in the medium-term lead to a narrowing of the notching between BNPP's and RCS's ratings, both on the national and international rating scale. Ultimately, given RCS's small size relative to BNPP (which indicates a strong ability to support RCS), RCS's ratings are more sensitive to a weakening of BNPP's willingness to support RCS. Any indication that BNPP plans to exit the currently challenging South African market, an intention to sell RCS or public statements by BNPP that RCS would no longer fit in with its personal finance strategy, could lead to wider notching between BNPP's and RCS's ratings. A reduction of BNPP's liquidity facility for RCS, not expected by us, could also be negative for RCS's ratings. RCS's ratings are also sensitive to a downward revision of the South African Country Ceiling (A-). However, given the current notching, a downgrade of the Country Ceiling would not lead to a downgrade of RCS's ratings. South Africa's sovereign rating (Long-term foreign-currency IDR BBB) has been on a Negative Outlook since June 2014 (see 'Fitch Affirms South Africa at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative', 5 June 2015, available on www.fitchratings.com). RCS's DMTN and senior debt ratings are primarily sensitive to a change in RCS's National Ratings. RCS is a South African non-bank financial institution established in 1999. It has a strong niche franchise as the third-largest network provider in the country. It has strong links to many large South African retailers and generates a significant amount of its business via the distribution of general purpose, co-branded and private label credit cards to its retail partners' respective client base. It also offers personal loans and insurance products. 