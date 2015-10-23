(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/DUBAI, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an
'A+' rating to
QIB Sukuk Ltd.'s (QIBSL) USD750m five-year trust certificates.
QIBSL is a
special purpose vehicle (SPV), incorporated in the Cayman
Islands solely to act
as the issuer of the certificates and trustee for the holders of
the
certificates.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The sukuk rating is driven solely by Qatar Islamic Bank
(Q.S.C.)'s (QIB) Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating of 'A+'. This
reflects Fitch's
view that default of these senior unsecured obligations would
reflect default of
the entity in accordance with Fitch's rating definitions. The
rating also takes
into account the sukuk's structure and documentation, which
includes the
following features.
- The trustee will have the right under the purchase undertaking
to require QIB
to purchase the relevant wakala portfolio on the maturity of a
series, or the
occurrence of any dissolution event, by way of assignment and
transfer.
Additionally, and pursuant to the master restricted mudaraba
agreement, the
relevant restricted mudaraba will be liquidated upon the date of
such maturity
or dissolution event.
- The exercise price payable by QIB upon exercise of the
relevant purchase
undertaking and the final liquidation proceeds, will be an
amount equal to the
aggregate of: (i) an amount equal to the aggregate face amount
of certificates
then outstanding for the relevant series (ii) an amount equal to
any accrued and
unpaid periodic distribution amounts (iii) other amount
specified in the
applicable final terms as being payable upon dissolution of the
relevant series.
- Prior to each periodic distribution date, the service agent
will pay to the
trustee an amount reflecting returns by the relevant portfolio
during the
relevant distribution period, which is intended to be sufficient
to fund the
periodic distribution amounts payable. Fitch also notes that
other measures can
be taken by QIB to ensure that there is no shortfall and that
funding and the
portfolio income are redeemed in full.
- The payment obligations of QIB (in any capacity) to the
trustee under the
transaction documents in respect of each series of certificates
will be direct,
unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of QIB
and shall, at all
times rank at least equally with all other unsecured and
unsubordinated monetary
obligations of QIB, present and future.
Certain aspects of the transaction will be governed by English
law while others
will be governed by Qatari law and the laws of the Cayman
Islands. Fitch does
not express an opinion on whether the relevant transaction
documents are
enforceable under any applicable law. However Fitch's rating for
the
certificates reflects the agency's belief that QIB would stand
behind its
obligations.
Furthermore, by assigning ratings to the programme and
certificates to be issued
under it, Fitch does not express an opinion on the programme
structure's
compliance with sharia principles.
The programme includes a negative pledge provision binding QIB,
as well as
financial reporting obligations, covenants and cross-default
clauses. The
documentation does not contain a change of control clause.
Fitch has given no consideration to any underlying assets or any
collateral
provided, as Fitch understands that the issuer's ability to
satisfy payments due
on the certificates will ultimately depend on QIB satisfying
their unsecured
payment obligations to the issuer under the transaction
documents described in
the prospectus.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the programme will be influenced by changes in
QIB's Long-Term
IDR. A downgrade of QIB's IDR would result in a downgrade to
QIBSL debt ratings.
QIB's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are
potentially sensitive to
a change in Fitch's assumptions around the Qatari authorities'
propensity or
ability to provide timely support to the banking sector. At
present Fitch
considers the likelihood of any change to be small.
Contact:
Laila Sadek
Director
+44 20 3530 1308
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Zeinab Abdalla
Analyst
+971 4 424 1210
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Global Head Islamic Finance
Bashar Al-Natoor
Director
+971 4 424 1242
Date of Rating Committee: 24 April 2015
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1741,
Email: rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Rating Sukuk (pub. 18 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
