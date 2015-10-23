(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Lesotho's
Outlook to
Negative from Stable, while affirming its Long-term foreign and
local currency
IDRs at 'BB-' and 'BB', respectively. The Country Ceiling is
affirmed at 'A-'
and the Short-term foreign-currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of Outlook to Negative reflects the following key
rating drivers
and their relative weights:
Medium
Fitch forecasts a significant deterioration in public finances,
with projected
deficits of 2.3% and 7.4% of GDP in fiscal year-ending March
2016 (FY16) and
FY17, compared with a surplus of 0.6% of GDP in FY15. This is
due to a fall in
South African Customs Union (SACU) revenues, which we forecast
to fall to 15.9%
of GDP by FY17 from 26.4% in FY16 and spending rigidities. The
deficit will be
funded from government deposits, forecast to fall to 21% of GDP
in FY17 from 24%
in FY15 and government borrowing. The agency expects the deficit
to be 7% of GDP
from FY17.
Fitch forecasts gross general government debt (GGGD) to increase
to 47% of GDP
by FY17 from 45% in FY16, with potential for further increases.
External debt
comprises 90% of GGGD and with the depreciation of the loti,
pegged to the South
African rand, GGGD has increased at a faster rate than expected.
Higher
government borrowing has also contributed to the increase, with
GGGD now
exceeding the 'BB' median of 42.8% of GDP. Fitch forecasts the
general
government's net debt position will also increase to 26% of GDP
in FY17 from 18%
in FY15.
Continued political tension is affecting governance. This is
highlighted by the
recent deterioration of World Bank governance indicators and
circumstances
surrounding the commission of inquiry investigation into the
death of a general.
Tensions between political factions last year resulted in the
South African
Development Community (SADC) intervening. Fitch expects
stability to prevail in
the medium term although Lesotho's history suggests bouts of
political
instability remain possible.
Growth is weaker than previously forecast due to reduced (SACU)
revenues. The
economy is highly dependent on government expenditure. This has
been exacerbated
by the unstable political environment causing lower investment,
consumption and
confidence. As such, Fitch forecasts growth at 3% in 2016 and
2.7% in 2015 from
2.5% in 2014 versus previous forecasts of 4.0% in 2016 and 4.8%
in 2015. New
mining capacity and initial work on Lesotho Highlands Water
Project (LHWP) will
add to growth.
Lesotho's 'BB-' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Lesotho's 'BB-'rating is supported by the local currency's peg
to the South
African rand, which has contributed to macroeconomic stability.
With large
government deposits, forecast at 24% of GDP in FY16, and mostly
held at the
central bank, this will continue to support Lesotho's official
foreign reserves
and its position as a net external creditor.
Fitch forecasts the current account deficit (CAD) will widen to
7.3% of GDP in
2016 and 6.2% in 2015 from 2.5% in 2014 as a result of weaker
demand for exports
due to weak global growth and initial work on LHWP drawing in
imports. The first
part of phase II of LHWP will be funded by South Africa. The CAD
will be funded
by a combination of grants and falling SACU revenues. Reserves
will remain
adequate but will deteriorate slightly to 4.2 months of current
external
revenues (CXP) in 2016 from 4.5 months in 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to a downgrade are:
- A failure to consolidate fiscal accounts due to pressure from
non-capital
spending and/or a faster-than-projected fall in SACU revenues,
leading to a
material weakening of debt ratios and an erosion of government
deposits.
- Continued political turmoil that further affects macro
stability, GDP growth
and potentially external financial support from the
international community.
- A faster-than-projected deterioration in the current account
balance due to a
fall in SACU revenues leading to a decline in foreign reserves
The current rating Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch does
not currently
anticipate developments with a material likelihood of leading to
an upgrade.
However, the following factors could lead to positive rating
action:
- Higher GDP growth, supported by an improvement in the business
environment and
political stability and diversification in the economy.
- Further progress in diversifying the revenue base and growing
tax receipts
that lessen the dependence on SACU revenues.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that economic growth in Lesotho will be supported
by a gradual
recovery in its key economic partners, namely the US, Europe and
South Africa.
Fitch assumes there will be no major revision to the SACU
revenue-sharing
formula that could negatively affect SACU revenues to Lesotho.
Fitch also
assumes the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) will be
recertified in
2015.
