LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) The countercyclical bank
stress-testing approach
outlined by the Bank of England (BoE) on 21 October may help
curb a rise in
systemic risk because it forces banks to build up capital in
times of perceived
low risk, says Fitch Ratings. But assessing where we are in the
cycle will be
crucial, as this will determine when stress assumptions change.
Market
confidence in the tests could be damaged if this is misjudged.
The BoE says risks often build up during "exuberant" cycles,
where key
indicators diverge significantly from historical trends. The
stress tests are to
assess whether banks are sufficiently capitalised to withstand a
series of risks
identified by the BoE. Stress assumptions will become more
severe when cyclical
risks are rising and be toned down once risks are considered to
be falling.
We have long associated deviations from trends in key variables
with
banking-sector vulnerability to potential systemic risks. Our
methodology
identifies instances where long-term trend values deviate for
key ratios such as
private-sector credit to GDP and appreciation of real exchange
rates, equities
and property prices. These risks are captured in our
Macro-Prudential Risk
Monitor research, available by clicking on the link below.
Markets and financial institutions might consider risks lower in
periods of
strong credit and asset price growth. This was the case in the
build-up to the
2008 financial crisis, when impaired loan figures reported by UK
banks were
flattered by strong credit growth and a booming real estate
market boosted
collateral values. Countercyclical stress-testing at this time
might have helped
identify mounting systemic risk, forcing banks to build up
capital.
But too mechanical an approach, reliant on a quantitative
measure of the cycle,
could exacerbate market volatility. Market confidence in the
credibility of the
tests could be damaged if stress assumptions were softened too
much in a
recession.
The BoE says it will develop a systematic approach to
determining the severity
of the annual cyclical scenario from year to year, which should
ensure
consistency of data collected. Imbalances will be tracked across
a range of
markets and sectors, including asset-price movements, pricing of
risk in
financial markets and growth rates of credit extended by the
banking sector. The
tests will also include qualitative reviews, which we view
positively because
they can help determine whether additional capital buffers are
required to
cover, for example, weak governance, data and controls.
The BoE used a countercyclical approach in its initial 2014
stress test. Key
scenario features, none of which have materialised, included a
sharp
depreciation of sterling, rising inflation, a sharp contraction
in economic
activity, interest rate rises, a steep rise in unemployment and
severe real
estate price declines. In September 2015, the BoE voiced
concerns about the
rapid growth of the UK's buy-to-let housing market. This might
be a target area
in future testing.
The 2015 stress test adopts a more international outlook. It
considers the
impact of global economic slowdown, with a particular focus on
Asia, severe
financial stress, reduced risk appetite for highly indebted
economies, tight
market liquidity, and an economic slowdown in the UK. Results
will be published
by end-2015.
