LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) The countercyclical bank stress-testing approach outlined by the Bank of England (BoE) on 21 October may help curb a rise in systemic risk because it forces banks to build up capital in times of perceived low risk, says Fitch Ratings. But assessing where we are in the cycle will be crucial, as this will determine when stress assumptions change. Market confidence in the tests could be damaged if this is misjudged. The BoE says risks often build up during "exuberant" cycles, where key indicators diverge significantly from historical trends. The stress tests are to assess whether banks are sufficiently capitalised to withstand a series of risks identified by the BoE. Stress assumptions will become more severe when cyclical risks are rising and be toned down once risks are considered to be falling. We have long associated deviations from trends in key variables with banking-sector vulnerability to potential systemic risks. Our methodology identifies instances where long-term trend values deviate for key ratios such as private-sector credit to GDP and appreciation of real exchange rates, equities and property prices. These risks are captured in our Macro-Prudential Risk Monitor research, available by clicking on the link below. Markets and financial institutions might consider risks lower in periods of strong credit and asset price growth. This was the case in the build-up to the 2008 financial crisis, when impaired loan figures reported by UK banks were flattered by strong credit growth and a booming real estate market boosted collateral values. Countercyclical stress-testing at this time might have helped identify mounting systemic risk, forcing banks to build up capital. But too mechanical an approach, reliant on a quantitative measure of the cycle, could exacerbate market volatility. Market confidence in the credibility of the tests could be damaged if stress assumptions were softened too much in a recession. The BoE says it will develop a systematic approach to determining the severity of the annual cyclical scenario from year to year, which should ensure consistency of data collected. Imbalances will be tracked across a range of markets and sectors, including asset-price movements, pricing of risk in financial markets and growth rates of credit extended by the banking sector. The tests will also include qualitative reviews, which we view positively because they can help determine whether additional capital buffers are required to cover, for example, weak governance, data and controls. The BoE used a countercyclical approach in its initial 2014 stress test. Key scenario features, none of which have materialised, included a sharp depreciation of sterling, rising inflation, a sharp contraction in economic activity, interest rate rises, a steep rise in unemployment and severe real estate price declines. In September 2015, the BoE voiced concerns about the rapid growth of the UK's buy-to-let housing market. This might be a target area in future testing. The 2015 stress test adopts a more international outlook. It considers the impact of global economic slowdown, with a particular focus on Asia, severe financial stress, reduced risk appetite for highly indebted economies, tight market liquidity, and an economic slowdown in the UK. Results will be published by end-2015.