(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new
LATAM Bank
Liquidity Dashboard. The report highlights key events affecting
the industry as
of the first half of 2015. Although deposits still fund the
majority of loans in
the region, lower than proportional deposit growth may limit
future loan growth
considering the reduced availability of funds from abroad. Low
national savings
rates are to blame.
The LATAM Banking market Dashboard discusses the evolving
funding trends in
LATAM, which is expected to have a moderate impact on the
industry's expected
growth rate. Fitch also highlights the various factors that have
allowed the
region to remain structurally strong amid increasing loan tenor
average.
The 'LATAM Banks Liquidity Dashboard' is available on Fitch's
websites at
'www.fitchratings.com'
Contact:
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
New York, NY 10004
Doris Quinde
Analyst
+1-212-908-0743
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
LATAM Banks Liquidity Dashboard
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.