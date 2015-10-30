(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new LATAM Bank Liquidity Dashboard. The report highlights key events affecting the industry as of the first half of 2015. Although deposits still fund the majority of loans in the region, lower than proportional deposit growth may limit future loan growth considering the reduced availability of funds from abroad. Low national savings rates are to blame. The LATAM Banking market Dashboard discusses the evolving funding trends in LATAM, which is expected to have a moderate impact on the industry's expected growth rate. Fitch also highlights the various factors that have allowed the region to remain structurally strong amid increasing loan tenor average. The 'LATAM Banks Liquidity Dashboard' is available on Fitch's websites at 'www.fitchratings.com' Contact: Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1-212-908-0739 Fitch Ratings, Inc. New York, NY 10004 Doris Quinde Analyst +1-212-908-0743 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. LATAM Banks Liquidity Dashboard here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.