(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italy's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+' with
Stable Outlooks.
The issue ratings on Italy's senior unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds
have also been affirmed at 'BBB+'. The Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at
'AA+' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Italy's creditworthiness is supported by a large, high
value-added and
diversified economy, with moderate levels of private sector
indebtedness and a
sustainable pension system. The rating balances these
structural strengths
against high public debt and weak growth performance and
outlook.
Gross general government debt (GGGD) stood at 132% of GDP at
end-2014, compared
with the 'BBB' median of 40%. Although we forecast debt to peak
this year around
that level, it will likely remain above 120% until the end of
the decade,
leaving Italy highly exposed to potential adverse shocks.
Reducing the debt
ratio meaningfully is contingent on a continued recovery in
nominal GDP and a
large and sustained primary budget surplus.
Recent data underpin our forecast that Italy has exited its
deep, protracted
recession this year. The recovery is supported by the ECB's
monetary easing, a
weaker euro, strengthening confidence and lower oil prices.
Nevertheless, our
GDP growth forecasts of 0.7% in 2015 and 1.1% in 2016 are weak
compared with
those for other eurozone members, and Italy's real GDP is
currently around its
2000 level and 9% below its 2008 peak. Nominal GDP growth will
strengthen only
gradually, having flat-lined between 2010 and 2014.
The government's Draft Budgetary Plan (DBP, or Stability Law)
for 2016 was
approved by the cabinet on 15 October. The expenditure reforms
contained in the
DBP are less ambitious than the government's original plans. The
raising of the
general government 2016 headline deficit target to 2.2% from
1.8%, while
growth-friendly and potentially within the fiscal rules, damages
the
government's deficit-cutting credentials. We forecast a deficit
of 2.4% next
year, which nonetheless represents a small shrinkage on 2015
(Fitch: 2.7%).
Overall, this is a tax-cutting budget, scrapping the property
tax on first
homes, as well as the removal of the safeguard clauses that
would have raised
VAT and excise duties in 2016. Tax concessions to promote
investment and
employment are also a key feature.
The tax cuts are to be part-funded by savings from the
expenditure review,
amounting to EUR5.8bn for 2016. This is notably lower than the
EUR10bn presented
in the April 2015 Stability Programme (SP), or the EUR15bn in
the April 2014 SP.
Although nominal public expenditure is expected to remain
broadly flat next year
(up 0.5%) the incremental weakening of the spending review
targets demonstrates
the political constraints that the government is operating
under.
The cyclical economic recovery and lower nominal interest
expenditure will
improve the headline fiscal deficit, while we do not expect the
underlying
fiscal stance to improve until 2017, one year later than our
previous forecast.
We have revised up our deficit/GDP forecast for 2016 to 2.4%
from 2.2% despite
the stronger cyclical recovery.
The large and medium-sized Italian banks have strengthened their
capital ratios
despite the prolonged recession in recent years. Higher capital
buffers and the
implementation of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
have lowered fiscal
contingent risks for the sovereign over the medium term.
Nevertheless, NPLs
continue to rise, reaching EUR198.5bn (12.1% of GDP) in August
2015 and the
large stock of impaired assets could constrain credit supply to
support the
recovery. The profitability of the sector, and therefore banks'
ability to
generate capital internally, is still low even though we expect
some moderate
improvements in 2016.
The current account surplus increased close to 2% of GDP in 2014
after recording
its first surplus in 2013 since the introduction of the euro.
The favourable
external environment, in particular the weaker euro, low oil
prices and
strengthening external demand in advanced economies, supports
the gradual
improvement of the external position. However, net external debt
at 56% of GDP
in 2014 is well above the 'BBB' median of 5%.
The constitutional reforms proposed by the government are close
to the end of
their long legislative journey. After a legislative "pause" and
a final reading
in both chambers, the reform will be put to a referendum in
2016. A new
electoral law for the lower house was also approved on 4 May.
Both of these
reforms are central to the government's agenda and should lead
to more stable
governments, with less scope for legislative deadlock.
The ECB's monetary easing has supported benign financing
conditions for Italy.
The average yield at issuance in September 2015 was 0.74% The
prolonged period
of the low yield environment, combined with the 6.5 year average
life of
marketable central government debt, should lead to a steadily
declining trend in
interest expenditure over the coming years.
The near-term risk of political disruption to policy-making has
been kept in
check since Matteo Renzi became Prime Minister in February 2014.
His high
popularity ratings have enabled him to use the possibility of
fresh elections to
push such reforms through parliament. Nevertheless, political
risk could rise if
Renzi's popularity falls.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced.
Factors that may, individually or collectively, result in
negative rating action
are:
- General government gross debt (GGGD) failing to decline from
2015 estimated
peak of 133% of GDP.
- Disruption to the recovery of real and nominal GDP growth.
- Political turmoil disrupting economic and fiscal policies.
Factors that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive
rating action
are:
- A track record of falling GGGD/GDP.
- Sustained and broad-based economic recovery, including an
acceleration in
nominal GDP growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ECB's asset purchase programme should help underpin
inflation expectations.
This supports our base case that in the context of an economic
recovery, Italy
and the eurozone will avoid prolonged deflation. Nevertheless
deflation risks
could re-intensify in case of adverse shocks.
Our long-run debt sustainability calculations are based on the
unchanged
assumption of 1% annual GDP growth, a GDP deflator of 2% and
primary surplus of
2 % of GDP.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992792
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.