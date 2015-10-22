(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+'
rating to The
Coca-Cola Company's (Coca-Cola) multi-tranche issuance of senior
notes
including:
--$750 million senior fixed rate notes due 2017;
--$1.5 billion senior fixed rate notes due 2020;
--$1.75 billion senior fixed rate notes due 2025.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
Coca-Cola had approximately $46.2 billion of debt as of Oct. 2,
2015. A complete
list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
The notes will be issued by Coca-Cola and will rank equally with
the company's
senior unsecured obligations. Coca-Cola will use the net
proceeds for general
corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital
expenditures,
acquisitions of or investments in businesses or assets,
redemption and repayment
of short-term or long-term borrowings and common stock
purchases.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Debt Structure, Elevated Leverage
The Negative Outlook reflects Coca-Cola's elevated gross
leverage of 3.4x on a
total debt-to-operating EBITDA basis for the first half of 2015,
up from 2.8x at
the end of 2013. Since 2010, total debt has increased by
approximately $21
billion to $46 billion at the end of the third quarter 2015. At
July 2, 2015,
commercial paper balances totalled approximately $16 billion or
36% of the
firm's total debt.
Coca-Cola does not generate sufficient domestic cash combined
with dividend and
royalties from international sources to fund domestic cash
requirements for the
dividend, U.S. capital investment, share repurchase program and
strategic M&A
activities. The company has also been reluctant to repatriate
foreign earnings
given the tax consequences. As a result, the past growth in
total debt including
Coca-Cola's large commercial paper balances, is due to domestic
borrowing as a
large portion of the firm's cash flows are generated offshore.
Sizeable Offshore Cash Position
Coca-Cola maintains a sizeable offshore cash position due to the
company's
substantial international cash generation. Of the $20.9 billion
in cash,
short-term investments and marketable securities, $18.2 billion
was held by
foreign subsidiaries excluding accounts held in Venezuela and
Argentina as of
the second quarter 2015.
For U.S. issuers, Fitch currently excludes foreign cash balances
from its
definition of readily available cash used to calculate net
leverage metrics.
Fitch recognizes that these cash balances are an asset that may
be accessed and
used to reduce debt in the event it is necessary.
For certain issuers with significant levels of foreign cash
positions like
Coca-Cola, supplemental adjusted net leverage ratios are used
when gauging the
level of tolerance/cushion within the assigned ratings. The
foreign cash
balances are reduced by applying a generic 35% tax haircut and a
further
adjustment capturing expectations for additional foreign cash
balances that
could be used for shareholder-friendly actions. The supplemental
adjusted EBITDA
net leverage for Coca-Cola at the end of the first half 2015 was
2.5x compared
to 2.0x at the end of 2013.
Deleveraging Key to Outlook Stablization
Fitch had expected Coca-Cola's supplemental adjusted EBITDA net
leverage to
increase to the mid 2x range driven by an estimated $4 billion
of borrowing to
fund domestic requirements. Fitch views the increase in net
leverage as
concerning since it has been due to Coca-Cola's aggressive
financial policies.
Continued progress by Coca-Cola toward developing and
implementing an
appropriate longer-term plan during the next 12 months to reduce
aggregate debt
balances including sustaining lower commercial paper (CP)
balances that would
lead to an improved financial structure is key. Past CP levels
were roughly half
of the total debt compared to 36% for the second quarter of
2015. If Fitch
believes the company cannot realize improvement within its
credit profile that
is comparable to Fitch's 2016 expectations, a downgrade is
likely.
Strong Global Brands
Coca-Cola ratings are supported by its position as the world's
largest global
beverage company and the value of the Coca-Cola brand. Coca-Cola
has 20 $1
billion plus brands, including: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite,
Powerade, Minute
Maid, Fanta Orange, Schweppes and Dasani. The strong brands,
market position and
diversification lend considerable support to Coca-Cola's
business profile. Given
the prominence of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) in Coca-Cola's
beverage
portfolio, the ratings consider the multiyear decline in CSD
volumes in the
U.S., continued concern over artificial sweeteners affecting
diet CSD demand in
North America, and modest CSD growth in other developed
countries.
However, this risk is mitigated by Coca-Cola's market strength
in developing
geographies with greater long-term growth characteristics driven
by low per
capita CSD consumption characteristics and expanding middle
class that should
provide an important longer-term offset.
CCEP Bottling Combination a Positive
Fitch views the new bottling combination of Coca-Cola European
Partners (CCEP)
that will have pro forma 2015 revenue and EBITDA of $12.6
billion and $2.1
billion respectively, as a positive step toward improving the
sustainability of
cash generation for the Coca-Cola System's underlying business
operations in
Western Europe. As such, Coca-Cola's segment results should
benefit longer-term
as its largest independent bottler improves its strategic
operating profile.
Coca-Cola's European bottling business has faced persistent
headwinds caused by
a macro environment characterized by reduced consumer spending,
higher
unemployment and the negative effects of austerity programs in
Western Europe.
In addition, structural challenges due to health and wellness
trends are
affecting the demand for carbonated soft drinks in developed
markets. The
challenging environment thus places more importance on the need
for Western
European consolidation.
The merger increases operational scale, creates synergy
opportunities, better
leverages best practices and improves operational strategy
across 13 contiguous
countries. This should improve efficiencies, thus increasing
CCEP's ability to
invest behind the brands. Fitch believes The Coca-Cola Company's
18% ownership
position, which includes two board seats, should also enhance
the strategic
alignment within the Coca-Cola system between the two companies.
The transaction
is expected to close in the second quarter of 2016.
Innovation Pivotal
Innovation and M&A will continue to play pivotal roles for
nonalcoholic beverage
companies including Coca-Cola to evolve their product portfolios
beyond CSDs and
adapt to changing consumer taste or preferences. CSDs constitute
approximately
74% of Coca-Cola's global portfolio. Diet CSD declines in the
U.S. are in the
mid- to high single-digit range as perceptions toward artificial
sweeteners,
fueled by social media attacks, remain highly negative. U.S.
diet volume trends
are also inherently more volatile given the relatively narrow
drinker base.
As the shift in consumer attitude has become more centered on
health and
wellness, companies are targeting new beverages that are fresh,
natural,
minimally processed, and have a shorter ingredient list with
flavorful taste
profile. Fitch believes innovation to bring back lapsed
consumers to the CSD
category given the numerous alternative choices could prove
challenging and
places a greater importance on having a well-rounded beverage
portfolio. Regular
CSD retail trends should remain stable in North America in 2015,
buoyed by
positive price/pack mix, innovation, marketing investments and
an improving U.S.
economy.
Operating Results
For the quarter ended Oct. 2, 2015, revenue declined 5% to $11.4
billion and
operating income declined 12% to $2.4 billion on a reported
basis. Organic
revenue growth, which excludes a 7% negative impact from
currency, increased 3%
driven by 3% price/mix and modest growth in concentrate
shipments. Organic
revenue growth was positive in all divisions except Asia Pacific
which declined
1%. Currency neutral operating income increased 8% after
adjusting for a 12%
foreign exchange headwind and other structural items.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Additional key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
--Underlying organic sales growth of approximately 3.5% with
volume growth of
1.5% and price/mix growth of almost 2% and an estimated foreign
currency
headwind of approximately 7%;
--Coca-Cola generates at least $10 billion of cash flow from
operations (CFFO)
with approximately 50% of Coca-Cola's CFFO available for
domestic use;
--Coca-Cola continues to borrow debt to fund domestic cash
requirements in 2015
such that total debt increases to $46 billion;
--Net share repurchases of $2 billion for 2015;
--Capital spending of $2.75 billion for 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
Fitch currently does not anticipate a positive rating action
given Coca-Cola's
high financial leverage.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
A lack of meaningful progress toward developing and implementing
an appropriate
longer-term plan during the next 12 months to reduce aggregate
debt balances
including CP that would lead to an improved financial structure.
Parameters of a
deleveraging plan could include the following:
--Meaningful debt reduction from 2015 debt levels of at least
10%. Longer-term
rating expectations are for Coca-Cola to maintain supplemental
adjusted EBITDA
net leverage of approximately 2x or less;
--Long-term gross leverage of approximately 3x or less;
--An improved long-term alignment of domestic cash availability
versus domestic
cash requirements such that Coca-Cola does not need to
meaningfully increase
total debt on an annual basis to fund domestic cash needs;
--A less aggressive financial strategy related to dividend and
share
repurchases;
--Sustained reduction in commercial paper reliance.
If Coca-Cola successfully executes a deleveraging plan, Fitch
could affirm the
ratings with a Stable Outlook.
Other factors that could individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
--Large debt-financed acquisition;
--Coca-Cola materially underperforms Fitch's expectations for
organic growth
including volume and price/mix;
--Further slowing growth in emerging and developing market
regions;
--Margin erosion from channel mix shifts, competition, increased
spending that
result in reduced profitability;
--Lack of progress with executing on productivity based
initiatives.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Cash Generation, Liquidity
Coca-Cola's ratings reflect the company's ability to generate
considerable CFFO
and free cash flow (FCF). For the second quarter ending 2015,
Coca-Cola
generated $11.3 billion and $3.2 billion (adjusting for dividend
payment) of
CFFO and FCF, respectively, after generating $10.6 billion and
$2.9 billion for
the year ended Dec. 31, 2014. For 2015, Fitch expects CFFO of at
least $10.5
billion. Coca-Cola's long-term debt maturing in the next 12
months totalled $2.7
billion.
As of July 3, 2015, Coca-Cola's $29 billion liquidity position
consisted of more
than $17 billion of cash and short-term investments,
approximately $3.4 billion
of marketable securities, and $8.1 billion of availability under
its committed
credit lines and revolving credit facility with rolling
maturities through 2019.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates Coca-Cola and its subsidiary as follows:
The Coca-Cola Company
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A+';
--Bank credit facilities 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A+';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial paper 'F1'.
Coca-Cola Refreshments USA, Inc. and Coca-Cola Refreshments
Canada, Ltd. (CCR)
--Long-term IDR 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
William Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3195
Committee Chairperson
Monica Aggarwal
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Committee: March 25, 2015.
