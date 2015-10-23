(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and Viability Rating (VR) of Credit Suisse
AG (Credit
Suisse) at 'A' and 'a', respectively. At the same time, Fitch
has affirmed the
ratings of Credit Suisse's holding company (Credit Suisse Group
AG; CSGAG) and
Credit Suisse's subsidiaries.
The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs of Credit Suisse and Credit
Suisse New York
branch have been revised to Positive from Stable. The Outlooks
on Credit
Suisse's rated subsidiaries as well as on CSGAG's Long-Term IDR
are Stable. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The revision of Credit Suisse's Outlook to Positive follows the
publication of
Credit Suisse's revised strategy on 21 October 2015, which
includes a CHF6bn
capital raise, a restructuring of the investment bank and
revised leverage ratio
targets.
The Positive Outlook reflects our expectation that following the
announced
capital increase and based on the bank's current capital
planning, a substantial
junior debt buffer is likely to be freed up that could benefit
senior creditors
at the parent bank in the event of group resolution. This
assumes that the
strategic plan does not fall significantly off course and
requires the capital
being raised to absorb earnings shortfalls. Credit Suisse's
qualifying junior
debt includes significant amounts of internally downstreamed
total loss
absorbing capacity (TLAC) debt issued by Credit Suisse's parent,
CSGAG, as well
as junior debt at both CSGAG and Credit Suisse.
Once qualifying junior debt buffers are fully in place, we
believe that the risk
of default on senior obligations, as measured by the Long-Term
IDR, is lower
than the risk of Credit Suisse failing, as measured by its VR.
While junior debt
buffers at CSGAG will also be substantial, we exclude external
TLAC, a reference
obligation for CSGAG's IDRs, in our calculation. Consequently,
CSGAG's Long-Term
IDR is unlikely to benefit from an uplift, which is reflected in
its Stable
Outlook.
Revised leverage and capital requirements for Switzerland's
global systemically
important banks (G-SIBs), announced on 21 October 2015, will
ensure that junior
debt buffers remain permanently in place irrespective of the
banks' capital
management. By end-2019, Swiss G-SIBs will have to maintain a
common equity Tier
1 (CET1) leverage ratio of 3.5% (current requirement: 2.4%),
Tier 1 leverage
ratio of 5% and TLAC buffers of 5% of leverage exposure. The
banks'
risk-weighted CET1 ratio requirement will remain unchanged at
10% while the Tier
1 requirement (CET1 plus Tier 1 high-trigger capital
instruments) will increase
to 14.3%. Going-concern and gone-concern (TLAC) buffers combined
will have to
amount to 28.6% of risk-weighted assets.
Following the announced capital increase, management expects
Credit Suisse's pro
forma CET1 leverage to stand at 3.6% and Tier 1 leverage at
4.7%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR
Credit Suisse's VR, a reflection of the bank's standalone
strength, is primarily
driven by the bank's business model and capital/leverage
position. On balance,
Credit Suisse's revised strategy - if executed well - is likely
to be neutral or
mildly positive for its VR. The VR remains sensitive to a
successful execution
of its strategic plan, notably with regards to cost- saving
targets and
anticipated revenue improvement.
Key elements of the revised strategic plan are supportive of the
bank's VR.
These include the capital increase and the relative shift in
capital allocation
towards its more stable domestic and solid assets and wealth
management
businesses - at the expense of its investment bank.
However, the VR will remain constrained by the company profile
as long as
securities businesses continue to represent a substantial
proportion of earnings
and capital allocation. This is currently planned once the
allocation of
investment banking to the new Asia-Pacific segment is included.
The additional
volatility investment banking brings to Credit Suisse's risk
profile and
earnings base in relation to higher-rated universal banks was
evidenced in the
bank's 3Q15 results released on 21 October.
Transfers of leverage exposure (CHF106bn or around 10% of
end-3Q15 total
leverage exposure) and risk-weighted assets (CHF47bn or 16% of
total
risk-weighted assets) largely from prime services and macro
businesses to a
newly established strategic resolution unit are substantial but
winding down
these positions will take time.
Credit Suisse's goal to reduce its annual operating cost base by
around CHF2bn
(net of CHF1.5bn growth-related investment) by end-2018 will
improve the group's
financial flexibility in the medium- to long-term. However,
restructuring costs
(CHF1.3bn in the three years to end-2018) and costs-to-achieve
(CHF0.7bn to
CHF1.2bn) will weigh on Credit Suisse's profitability in the
short- to
medium-term.
3Q15 results were below average with a quarterly return on
equity of 7% (11% for
9M15) and highlight the reliance of Credit Suisse's investment
bank on a fairly
limited range of business lines within its fixed income sales
and trading
division (now global markets). While its equity division
performed well in the
quarter (revenue up 3% yoy) and the decline in its underwriting
and advisory
division (down 30% yoy) was broadly in line with global trading
and universal
bank (GTUB) peers, revenue in its large fixed income sales and
trading division
were down sharply by 42% yoy. Many fixed-income revenue drivers,
notably
securitised products, credit and emerging markets, were hit by
particularly
challenging operating conditions in the quarter.
Revenue in Credit Suisse's private banking and wealth management
division was
also down (negative 7% qoq; negative 6% yoy) largely due to
lower transaction-
and performance-based revenue. However, net new money flows in
the quarter
remained sound (CHF17.3bn of which CHF10.5bn in wealth
management) and operating
expenses (excluding litigation charges) were well-controlled
(flat qoq and yoy).
The pre-tax loss in Credit Suisse's non-core divisions was
sizeable in the
quarter (CHF106m in its private banking non-core and CHF407m in
its investment
banking non-core unit) and remained negatively affected by high
litigation
expenses.
The planned capital increase will bring Credit Suisse's
risk-weighted capital
and leverage ratios more in line with its GTUB peer group and
will strengthen
its core capitalisation. Its end-2017 leverage ratio targets
include a small
buffer above the revised Swiss leverage ratio requirements.
(3.5%-4.0% CET1
leverage ratio compared to 3.5% minimum requirement; 5.0%-6.0%
Tier 1 leverage
ratio compared to a 5% requirement.)
Credit Suisse's VR also reflects the bank's sound risk controls
and underwriting
standards, strong domestic asset quality and adequate funding
and sound
liquidity profile. It factors in our expectation that the bank
will be able to
continue running a central liquidity model despite increasing
regulatory demands
on legal entity-specific liquidity requirements. Similar to its
GTUB peers, we
expect the bank to remain exposed to significant litigation and
conduct risks.
IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The Positive Outlook on Credit Suisse's Long-term IDR reflects
our expectation
that following the capital increase, Credit Suisse's common
equity
capitalisation will be sufficiently strong to support its 'a' VR
without
explicitly considering the significant subordinated debt layers
Credit Suisse
has built up in recent years. This will mean that the
subordinated debt layer
will be available to support a one-notch uplift of Credit
Suisse's Long-term IDR
relative to its VR.
In addition, the revised Swiss leverage and TLAC requirements
provide
transparency around regulatory expectations and ensure that
subordinated debt
and internal TLAC buffers are likely to remain in place.
CSGAG has issued around CHF13bn of senior TLAC in the eight
months to end-August
2015. This has been downstreamed on a subordinated basis
(including a
contractual subordination clause) to Credit Suisse (London
branch). As a result,
qualifying junior debt, i.e. existing subordinated debt
(excluding legacy
subordinated debt that is likely to be called) and internal TLAC
buffers
available to Credit Suisse senior creditors at end-3Q15 amounted
to around 11%
of fully-loaded risk-weighted assets, according to our
calculations.
We believe that these resources could be made available to
protect senior
obligations from default in case of failure, either under a
resolution process
or as part of a private sector solution (such as a distressed
debt exchange) to
avoid a resolution action.
Absent such a private sector solution, we would expect a
resolution action being
taken on Credit Suisse when it comes close to breaching minimum
capital
requirements. Currently, we assume this to be at a CET1 ratio of
around 6%
(after high-trigger capital instruments but before low-trigger
capital
instruments have been triggered). We then assume that the
regulator would
require Credit Suisse to be recapitalised to a CET1 ratio of at
least 14.3%.
This assumes a restoration of its 10% minimum CET1 ratio as well
as its 4.3%
Tier 1 high-trigger capital buffer (since the bank post a
resolution action
would not be in a position to issue capital instruments in the
market).
Our view of the regulatory intervention point and
post-resolution capital needs
taken together suggest a junior debt buffer of at least 9% of
risk-weighted
assets could be required to restore viability without hitting
senior creditors.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors of
both the holding
and the operating banks can no longer rely on receiving full
extraordinary
support from the sovereign in the event that Credit Suisse
becomes non-viable.
In Fitch's view, Swiss legislation and regulation to address the
'too big to
fail' problem for the two big Swiss banks are now sufficiently
progressed to
provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to
require senior
creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or
ahead of a bank
receiving sovereign support.
HOLDING COMPANY
Credit Suisse Group AG's Long-Term IDR is based on its VR and is
equalised with
Credit Suisse's. This reflects its role as the bank holding
company and modest
double leverage at holding company level (at end-2014 around
106% according to
our calculation, well within our usual notching threshold of
120%).
TLAC-eligible senior unsecured debt issued by an SPV and
guaranteed by CSGAG is
rated in line with the IDR of the guarantor.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by Credit
Suisse, CSGAG and
by various issuing vehicles are all notched down from the VRs of
Credit Suisse
or Credit Suisse Group AG in accordance with Fitch's assessment
of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Credit Suisse International (CSI) is a UK-based wholly owned
subsidiary of
Credit Suisse Group AG, and Credit Suisse (USA) Inc. (CSUSA) is
the group's main
US-based broker-dealer. We view these entities as core to Credit
Suisse's
strategy and their IDRs are equalised with Credit Suisse's. The
IDRs of Credit
Suisse New York branch are at the same level as those of Credit
Suisse as the
branch is part of the same legal entity without any country risk
restrictions.
The Positive Outlook on Credit Suisse New York branch reflects
our view that
senior creditors of the branch would be treated identically to
senior creditors
of the parent bank. The Stable Outlooks on CSI and CSUSA take
into account that
the amount of junior debt buffers to be downstreamed to those
entities and the
timing of this are unclear at this stage.
CSI is incorporated as an unlimited liability company, which
underpins Fitch's
view that there is an extremely high probability that it would
receive support
from its parent, if needed.
In 2007, CSUSA's parent companies (Credit Suisse and CSGAG)
issued full,
unconditional and several guarantees for the company's
outstanding
SEC-registered debt securities, which in Fitch's opinion
demonstrates the
important role of the subsidiary and the extremely high
probability that it
would be supported, if needed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR
Key rating sensitivities for Credit Suisse's VR largely relate
to the execution
of its new strategic plan (including executing on the announced
cost measures),
the relative weight of investment banking activities within its
business mix and
overall risk profile and the development of litigation- or
conduct-related
charges.
We believe Credit Suisse will remain reliant on its securities
business
franchise, which limits upside potential for its VR. This is
despite a likely
drop in capital allocated to investment banking activities under
the revised
plan.
Downside risk to Credit Suisse's VR is also limited. However,
one or several of
the following developments could put pressure on Credit Suisse's
VR.
-Any significant slippage in implementing cost savings measures
announced as
part of its strategic plan as well as insufficient revenue
improvements, notably
in its relatively capital-intensive global markets (formerly its
sales and
trading division) as well as Asia-Pacific divisions.
-Higher-than-expected earnings volatility in its restructured
investment bank or
increasing reliance on its strong leveraged loans and
securitised products
business.
-Any significant slippage in progressing towards its revised
Swiss leverage and
TLAC requirements.
-Higher-than-expected litigation or conduct costs leading to
additional related
charges in a given quarter in excess of two quarters' pre-tax
profit.
IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
As Credit Suisse's IDRs and VR are currently equalised, its
Long-Term IDR is
primarily sensitive to changes in its VR. In resolving the
Positive Outlook on
Credit Suisse's (and its New York branch's) Long-Term IDRs, we
will, in
particular, assess the permanence of qualifying junior debt
buffers available to
senior creditors following the capital increase as well as
Credit Suisse's
general capital planning under the revised Swiss leverage
framework.
A failure to execute well on the restructuring that threw
capital targets off
course or a material reduction in the size of the qualifying
junior debt buffer
would lead to a revision of the Outlook back to Stable or
further negative
rating action. The Outlook is also sensitive to changes in
assumptions on the
Swiss authorities' resolution intervention point,
post-resolution capital needs
for the Swiss GTUBs and the development of resolution planning
more generally.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. This is
highly unlikely in our view, though not impossible.
HOLDING COMPANY
Similar to Credit Suisse's IDRs, CSGAG's IDRs are equalised with
Credit Suisse's
VR and therefore primarily sensitive to a change in its VR. The
Stable Outlook
on CSGAG's Long-Term IDR reflects our view that qualifying
junior debt buffers
at the CSGAG level are unlikely to be sufficient to allow us to
notch up over
the outlook time horizon that given Switzerland's
single-point-of-entry approach
to bank resolution.
CSGAG's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that support from the
Swiss authorities
for the holding company is possible, but cannot be relied on.
This is primarily
because of the holding company's low systemic importance on a
standalone basis
but also taking into account progress with Swiss legislation and
regulation
addressing 'too big to fail' banking groups. As the SRF is 'No
Floor', the
holding company's Long-term IDR is driven solely by its VR and
is therefore
primarily sensitive to the same drivers as Credit Suisse's VR.
TLAC senior notes are rated in line with Credit Suisse Group
AG's Long-term IDR
and are therefore primarily sensitive to a change to the
Long-Term IDR, in
particular increasing double leverage (see above).
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to a
change in the VRs of Credit Suisse or CSGAG. The securities'
ratings are also
sensitive to a change in their notching, which could arise if
Fitch changes its
assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative
to the risk
captured in the issuers' VRs. This may reflect a change in
capital management in
the group or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer
requirements, for example.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
As CSI's and CSUSA's IDRs are equalised with Credit Suisse's,
they are primarily
sensitive to changes in the parent's IDR. The subsidiaries' IDRs
are also
sensitive to changes in the parent's propensity to provide
support, which Fitch
currently does not expect.
More clarity about the ultimate TLAC prepositioning requirements
at these
entities could lead us to revise the Outlook on CSI and CSUSA to
Positive from
Stable assuming we view local TLAC buffers as sufficient to
provide additional
senior creditor protection.
The rating actions are as follows:
Credit Suisse:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Positive from
Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'A'/'F1'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Subordinated lower Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Tier 1 notes and preferred securities: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Credit Suisse Group AG
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'A'/'F1'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Additional Tier 1 notes: affirmed at 'BB+'
Preferred stock (ISIN XS0148995888): affirmed at 'BBB'
Credit Suisse International:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt (including debt issuance and CP programme
ratings):
affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Dated subordinated notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Credit Suisse (USA) Inc.:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'A'
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Credit Suisse NY (branch):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Revised to Positive from
Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'A'
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Credit Suisse Group Funding (Guernsey) Limited
Senior unsecured notes (with TLAC language): affirmed at
'A'/'F1'
Credit Suisse Group (Guernsey) I Limited
Tier 2 contingent notes: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Credit Suisse Group (Guernsey) II Limited
Tier 1 buffer capital perpetual notes: affirmed at 'BB+'
Credit Suisse Group (Guernsey) IV Limited
Tier 2 contingent notes: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992770
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.