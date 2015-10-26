(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, October 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sampath
Bank PLC's
(A+(lka)/Stable) Basel II-compliant subordinated debentures of
up to LKR7bn a
final National Long-Term Rating of 'A(lka)'.
The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on
9 October 2015,
and follows the receipt of documents conforming to information
already received.
The debentures will mature in five years and carry fixed and
floating coupons.
Sampath Bank plans to use the proceeds to strengthen its Tier 2
capital base and
match the duration of the assets and liabilities in its
long-term lending
portfolio. The debentures are to be listed on the Colombo Stock
Exchange.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue is rated one notch below Sampath Bank's National
Long-Term Rating to
reflect the subordination to senior unsecured creditors.
Sampath Bank's rating reflects its lower capitalisation relative
to that of its
peers and relatively higher risk appetite, which offset benefits
from the growth
of its franchise. The Outlook is Stable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the proposed debentures will move in tandem with
Sampath Bank's
National Long-Term Ratings.
Fitch views the upside potential of Sampath Bank's ratings as
limited as long as
the trend of higher risk-taking and declining capitalisation
persists. A sharp
decline in its asset quality could result in a rating downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kanishka de Silva
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd
15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 1, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya, CFA
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 7 July 2015
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Sampath Bank has a 1.78% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka
Ltd. No shareholder
other than
Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations of,
or credit
reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
