(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Indonesian Grocery
Retailers
here
JAKARTA/SYDNEY, November 16 (Fitch) Convenience stores will lead
retail
modernisation in Indonesia in 2016, says Fitch Ratings in a new
report. However,
Indonesia's modern grocery retailers will grow at a slower pace
than in
2014-2015. This is due to fewer store openings and a slow-down
in same-store
sales growth.
Fitch's outlook for Indonesian grocery retailers is stable
despite weaker
consumer confidence, reduced purchasing power and rising
competition among
retailers. Yet growth in modern retail is inevitable in light of
the continued
investment in the sector, as the Indonesian consumer continues
to evolve. The
traditional markets still dominate, but their share of total
sales will slide.
Hypermarkets have led the growth in modern trends, which has
been a function of
their expansion in major urban centres. However, the pace of
growth from this
segment will be held back by impending government regulation
designed to limit
the spread of modern retail in favour of independent outlets,
and limited growth
in their premium food and drink offering - which are more
sensitive to the
price-conscious consumer. Convenience stores, unlike
hypermarkets, are not
constrained by space and have also expanded into urban areas -
features that
would reinforce their growth in 2016.
Major food retailers have solid market positions with which to
weather the
macroeconomic challenges and cost pressures. The agency believes
that the
industry's long-term fundamentals remain solid, with
under-penetration of modern
retail and a growing middle class.
Fitch expects the leverage of retailers such as PT Sumber
Alfaria Trijaya Tbk
(Alfamart, AA-(idn)/Stable) and PT Matahari Putra Prima Abadi
Tbk (not rated) to
remain stable in 2016. The former will continue its debt-funded
expansion while
the latter will continue to distribute excess cash as dividends
- as capex will
remain low. The EBITDA margin of these two companies will also
be stable despite
cost pressures, benefiting from their solid market shares.
The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
the link in this
media release.
Contact:
Olly Prayudi
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6812
Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.