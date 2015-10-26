(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, October 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed
Indonesia-based
textile manufacturer PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk's (Sritex) National
Long-Term
Rating at 'A(idn)' with a Stable Outlook.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Increased Sales, Stronger Profitability: Sales rose 7.7% in 2014
and 30.4% yoy
in 1H15 as Sritex expanded its production facilities. The
company's focus on the
higher-margin garment business is also proving to be successful,
with EBITDA
margins improving to about 18% in 1H15, 400bp wider than in
2012. However,
receivable days increased to about 80 days in 2014 from 41 days
in 2013 because
of a higher proportion of domestic sales, where customers
receive more
favourable terms.
The sales growth supports our view that the competitive
environment is improving
for Indonesia textile manufacturers. Fitch has revised the
positive rating
sensitivities to reflect the improved operating environment and
competitiveness
of the Indonesian textile manufacturers.
Expansion to Meet Growing Demand: Sritex embarked on a
debt-funded expansion
plan in 2013, which was supported by improving demand as garment
buyers looked
to diversify their supply bases. This expansion will see the
company's leverage,
as measured by net debt/EBITDA, peak at around 3.0x-3.5x at
end-2015. About 70%
of company's medium-term capex is for the expansion, which
largely consists of
new machinery that can more easily adjust output to match
demand. Delays in
construction may postpone a recovery in Sritex's leverage.
Vertically Integrated Operations: Sritex's vertically integrated
operations are
an important advantage in the highly fragmented and competitive
textile
industry. It provides Sritex with a shorter, more reliable
production period,
which is important to meet fashion and seasonal trends, and
higher quality in
meeting made-to-order specifications. The vertical integration
also provides
Sritex with more sustainable margins compared with other garment
manufacturers
in Indonesia.
Improving Competitive Dynamics: Fitch believes that Sritex is
well-placed to
capitalise on the shift in the labour-intensive end-garment
manufacturing
process from traditional manufacturing bases like China and
Bangladesh. This is
because of Indonesia's relatively lower-cost labour supply,
particularly in
Central Java where Sritex's production facilities are, as well
the company's
satisfactory working conditions for its labour force. The
company would also be
a beneficiary of the Indonesian government's proposed economic
reforms,
including planned cuts in fuel and electricity costs.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- Sales growth of 15% in 2015, 8% in 2016, and 11% in 2017
- EBITDA margin of around 18% for 2015-2018
- Capex of about USD85m in 2015 and 2016
- Dividend payout of 20%-30% of net income in 2016-2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- A reduction in leverage with net debt/EBITDA below 3.0x on a
sustained basis
- A sustained increase in operating EBITDA margin above 18%
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- A sustained increase in net leverage above 4.0x
- A sustained increase in net working capital days above 130
days
- A sustained decline in operating EBITDA margin below 12%
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rufina Tam
Associate Director
+6221 29886800
Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.