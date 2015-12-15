(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Financials Bond Market
Monitor
here
LONDON, December 15 (Fitch) EMEA financials issuance in 2016
could reach a
similar level to this year's total as lending stabilises and
banks continue to
reduce their pace of deleveraging, says Fitch Ratings in a new
report.
The lure of cheaper funding in the Yankee market and a further
boost to covered
bonds from the ECB's asset purchases could continue to support
issuance in 2016
- as has been the case this year -while credit ratings are
likely to continue
their improvement in 2016.
Outlooks and Watches on Fitch-rated entities are at their least
negative net
level since the financial crisis, indicating diminished
downgrade risk for 2016.
The move came as Positive Outlooks have risen to a post-crisis
high, while
entities on Negative Outlook are close to the lowest level since
2011. The
Outlook for developed-market EMEA is Stable, while Russian
entities drive the
Negative Outlook in emerging markets.
Asset quality remains a challenge in parts of the region (e.g.,
southern Europe
and large parts of Russia/CIS), while we expect further pressure
on capital
markets earnings for global trading and universal banks.
Issuance rose 24% yoy in 11M15, boosted mainly by covered bonds.
A combination
of ECB covered bond purchases and greater market volatility
provided conditions
for borrowers to increase supply. The rise comes after two
straight years of
declines for covered bonds in which subordinated issuance grew
in prominence due
to banks' capital buffer-building efforts.
European banks increased their issuance of US dollar-denominated
bonds to
diversify sources of funds and benefit from a deeper market with
strong investor
demand for higher-yielding assets, while negative cross-currency
basis swap
spread made it cheaper for some banks to issue in US dollars and
swap the
proceeds into European currencies. Yankee bond issuance rose 5pp
in 11M15, and
the trend could continue in 2016 as the funding dynamics seem
set to remain in
place.
Additional Tier 1 (AT1) issuance was strong in 11M15, albeit
dropping 9% yoy,
with UK banks accounting for 29%, compared with 37% in the same
period last
year. As AT1s become more established, their growing use by
smaller entities
with weaker balance sheets mean credit ratings on new issues are
likely to be
lower in 2016 than to date.
The report, 'EMEA Financials Bond Market Monitor', is available
on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contacts:
Michael Larsson
Director
+44 20 3530 1260
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Monica Insoll
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1060
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.