(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Romania's
EUR2bn
dual-tranche eurobond issuance, under the country's global
medium term note
(GMTN) programme, a 'BBB-' rating. The first tranche of
EUR1.25bn matures on 29
October 2025 and has a coupon of 2.75%. The second tranche of
EUR750m matures on
29 October 2035 and has a coupon of 3.875%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are in line with Romania's Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-', which has a Stable Outlook.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings would be sensitive to changes in Romania's Long-term
foreign
currency IDR. On 21 August 2015, Fitch affirmed Romania's
Long-term foreign
currency IDR at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 17 August 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
